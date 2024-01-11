Manufacturing Execution Systems Market size to grow by USD 9.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, Continued demand for automation in industrial sectors boosts the market - Technavio

A prominent trend in the MES market is the escalating preference for MES integrated with IoT capabilities. This trend aligns with resource allocation, traceability, compliance reporting, customization, cloud computing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big data analytics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR)

The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), deployment (hybrid, on-premise, and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the manufacturing execution systems (MES) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 9.65 billion. One of the primary factors driving the global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market is the persistent need for automation across industrial sectors. This demand aligns with production monitoring, process automation, performance analysis, scheduling optimization, maintenance management, energy management, Human Machine Interface (HMI), predictive analytics, and scalability. These drivers emphasize the significant role MES plays in enhancing operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, real-time insights, and adaptable solutions, driving its substantial market growth.

A prominent trend in the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market is the escalating preference for MES integrated with IoT capabilities. This trend aligns with resource allocation, traceability, compliance reporting, customization, cloud computing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big data analytics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). The integration of MES with IoT functionality enhances real-time data access, improves process visibility, facilitates data-driven decision-making, and fosters innovation through AR and VR applications, shaping a transformative landscape in manufacturing operations.

A significant challenge in the global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market lies in the substantial initial investment and intricate installation processes. This challenge corresponds to quality management, supply chain integration, inventory control, cybersecurity, machine learning, digital twins, edge computing, 5G connectivity, sustainable manufacturing, and collaborative robotics (cobots). High upfront costs and complex installations hinder the seamless integration of MES, impacting the adoption of advanced technologies essential for optimized operations and efficient manufacturing processes.





The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is segmented by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), deployment (hybrid, on-premise, and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

is significant during the forecast period. The various sectors include the automotive sector, electronics and semiconductors industry, aerospace and defense industries, and medical equipment technology. Furthermore, in the electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry, helps meet customer demand and regulatory needs including traceability and the presentation of new technologies in equipment, components, or processes through MES solutions. These solutions make it easier to achieve higher overall productivity through quicker inventory turnover, reduced lead time for production, and targeted delivery of products. Similarly, the MES provides information on realtime quality checks and an automated tolerance check to increase collaboration and improve communication with internal teams in the industry of aeronautics and defense which improves product quality and eliminates errors. APAC accounts for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The main factor that is significantly contributing to the market growth in APAC is the rising need for energy which will increase oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Key Companies in the manufacturing execution systems (MES) market:

ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Critical Software, Dassault Systemes SE, Durr AG, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koerber AG, MPDV Mikrolab GmbH, Oracle Corp., PSI Software AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sanmina Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

