Hemp Based Foods Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Hemp Based Foods Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hemp based foods market size is predicted to reach $8.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the hemp based foods market is due to the rising vegan population. North America region is expected to hold the largest hemp based foods market share. Major players in the hemp based foods market include Agropro, Nutiva Inc., Compass Group Management LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, Hempco Inc., Terra Tech Corp., Manitoba Harvest.

Hemp Based Foods Market Segments
• By Product: Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Stores, Convenience Stores
• By Geography: The global hemp based foods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hemp-based foods are food products that are derived from the hemp plant whose seeds contain all the amino acids required by our body. In general, hemp seeds and oils are used to make a variety of food products such as hemp milk, hemp oil, hemp cheese substitutes, and hemp-based protein powder.

The main products of hemp-based foods are hemp seed oil, hemp protein powder, whole hemp seed, and hulled hemp seed. Hemp seed oil is suitable for cooking or used as an ingredient in cosmetics. The seeds of hemp plants are pressed to produce hemp seed oil. It has a distinctive nutritional profile that includes omega fatty acids and gamma-linolenic acid. It also has therapeutic properties due to its high antioxidant content. The hemp-based food products are distributed through supermarkets and convenience stores.

