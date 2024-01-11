RSIPF and CPLT successfully conduct the first police route march in Western province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Western Province and China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) have successfully conducted the first police route march in Gizo, Western Province.

About thirty RSIPF officers, together with three CPLT officers marched in an orderly pace, shouted loudly and headed for Gizo Police Station. The route march started at 7 am from Meddean highway.

The most exciting part is the 100 meters race before the finishing line. Officers both male and female, all competed for the run. The top three of male and female all have prizes, and everyone was satisfied.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu said, “The route march organized by CPLT officers is very successful, and every Western province police officer should improve physical condition.”

Chief Superintendent Lenialu spoke highly of this program and thanked CPLT for the great support and assistance provided.

Western Province Operation Manager Superintendent Wilken Miriki said, “Most police officers take part in this programme, and everyone is quite enjoyable during the march. We run together and show our spirit to the community.”

Zima Pikanava, the female Police Constable who won the first place, was very excited, she said, “There are more female police officers in Western Province, and we are also competitive as male. It’s my first time joining this kind of programme. I won first place in the run, and got the prize.”

CPLT Chief Instructor and expert Dong Pengpeng said, “Today we wear the same uniform, to march and run. Everyone is in high spirits with high morale and vigorous pace. This is just the beginning. In the future, CPLT will provide more support to Western Province police officers.”

The program is part of the CPLT assessments preparing for the upcoming training courses, and also a success in achieving its goals to help officers to promote their own capacity for physical training.

The beginning of the Route march

Route march on Meddean highway

Prize presentation for the top three of male and female

Officers cross the finishing line at the gate of Gizo Police Station

100 meters race starts

End//