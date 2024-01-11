Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,122 in the last 365 days.

January 10 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Temporary Adoption of Revised Election Rules

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, January 10, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of temporary adoption to add new language to Colorado Election Rule 7.2.

New rule 7.2.17 specifies that county clerks may not use a ballot-return envelope with a hole punch or another opening where a “target area” that a voter could mark can be seen through the hole punch. The new rule specifies that counties that intend to use ballot return envelopes with hole punches or other openings must provide written certification to the Secretary of State that the holes have been manually inspected and tested by the county clerk’s office, and that no “target areas” are visible through the hole punches in the envelope regardless of how the ballot is folded within the envelope.

Notice of Temporary Adoption (PDF)

The public is invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process by emailing SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.

You just read:

January 10 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Temporary Adoption of Revised Election Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more