January 10 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Temporary Adoption of Revised Election Rules
Denver, January 10, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of temporary adoption to add new language to Colorado Election Rule 7.2.
New rule 7.2.17 specifies that county clerks may not use a ballot-return envelope with a hole punch or another opening where a “target area” that a voter could mark can be seen through the hole punch. The new rule specifies that counties that intend to use ballot return envelopes with hole punches or other openings must provide written certification to the Secretary of State that the holes have been manually inspected and tested by the county clerk’s office, and that no “target areas” are visible through the hole punches in the envelope regardless of how the ballot is folded within the envelope.
Notice of Temporary Adoption (PDF)
The public is invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process by emailing SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.