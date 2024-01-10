CR Adult Education Program Hosting First Multilingual Job Fair in Humboldt County

This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:

College of the Redwoods Adult Education program will host the first multilingual job fair in Humboldt County. The event will take place Thursday, April 18, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Wharfinger Building in Eureka. Calling all employers across industries, from Humboldt and Del Norte Counties to join.

Why should your business be involved?

According to recent surveys more than 11% of Humboldt County residents speak a language other than English at home, yet businesses and organizations seldom have a means of serving the county’s non-English-speaking clientele.

Hiring multilingual employees provides a means to engage with clientele who may not be comfortable in English and to serve those who, otherwise, may not find a business or organization receptive.

Students of College of the Redwoods’ English as a Second Language certificate program study English for two years to ensure that they have a grammatical, as well as a communicative command of the language. In addition to languages like Spanish, Ukrainian, Hmong, and Portuguese, students earning a certificate are comfortable in English, and can work with the public in either language.

To meet potential multilingual employees, or just to present your business or organization as interested in working with the multilingual community, please consider reserving a table.

Please RSVP by email at [email protected] or by phone (707) 476-4527 by March 1, 2024 by 11:59 p.m.