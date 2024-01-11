Mountain America Partners with Utah’s Hogle Zoo for Save the Eagles Day 

Community partnerships make a difference in preserving the habitats of majestic birds

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is supporting Save the Eagles Day at Utah’s Hogle Zoo on January 13, 2024, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. MST. The event celebrates successful conservation efforts for eagles and other birds of prey.



“Mountain America Credit Union is honored to partner with Hogle Zoo in this important initiative,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union. “We believe that we have a responsibility to protect, educate, and preserve the environment and the wildlife that inhabits it. We are proud to support the conservation efforts of Hogle Zoo and to help raise awareness about the importance of protecting eagles.”

Save the Eagles Day is celebrated in January every year to raise awareness about eagles and to give thanks for the conservation efforts to prevent their extinction. The day is observed to celebrate these majestic creatures, the symbol of American freedom, and to come together to save and protect them from dangers that threaten their populations across the world.

“This is an important day for us at Utah’s Hogle Zoo,” said Doug Lund, president and CEO at Hogle Zoo. “We are grateful for the support of community partners like Mountain America Credit Union, who share our commitment to environmental conservation and the protection of wildlife. Together, we can make a difference in preserving the habitats of these magnificent birds.”

The event will feature educational programs, animal keeper chats, and more. Visitors can learn about the conservation efforts for eagles and other birds of prey in Rocky Shores and enjoy the bald eagle habitat sponsored by Mountain America.

For more information about the Save the Eagles event, please visit: Hogle Zoo Save the Eagles Day 2024

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $18 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile-banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .