MPD Arrests Man for Sexually Assaulting Teenage Girl at DC Mall

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce a man has been arrested after sexually assaulting a teenager in a DC mall.

On January 9, 2024, at approximately 6:54 p.m., the suspect sexually assaulted a teenage girl while on the escalators in DC USA mall. She quickly reported the incident, and responding officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

30-year-old Olban Omar Murillo Bajurito, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

CCN: 24004557