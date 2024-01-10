Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,141 in the last 365 days.

*Updated with Additional Video and Photos* MPD Searching for Sexual Abuse Suspect

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking to identify a suspect involved in a sexual abuse offense in Northeast DC.

 

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 3:36 a.m., the suspect pushed the victim to the ground in the 700 block of 6th Street, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

 

The suspect is described as a black male in his thirties. He is 5’10” in height and weighs 180-220 pounds. He has short hair and is clean shaven with a large mole on his face. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Oy_nSQIOx0Q

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23211549

You just read:

*Updated with Additional Video and Photos* MPD Searching for Sexual Abuse Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more