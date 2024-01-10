Updated with Additional Video and Photos* MPD Searching for Sexual Abuse Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking to identify a suspect involved in a sexual abuse offense in Northeast DC.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 3:36 a.m., the suspect pushed the victim to the ground in the 700 block of 6th Street, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

The suspect is described as a black male in his thirties. He is 5’10” in height and weighs 180-220 pounds. He has short hair and is clean shaven with a large mole on his face. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Oy_nSQIOx0Q

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23211549