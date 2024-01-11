QSM Diagnostics Signs National Distribution Agreement with MWI Animal Health

Agreement will significantly expand the Boston based diagnostics company’s channel to bring its products to veterinary clinics throughout the US

We’re very excited about the commitment that MWI has made to QSM Diagnostics in the roll out of this new relationship that includes the distribution of our entire line of products.” — Ed Goluch, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of QSM Diagnostics

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, has signed a distribution agreement with MWI Animal Health (MWI), a leading provider of state-of-the-art technology solutions and services for veterinary practices, and part of Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen).

MWI will inventory, market and promote the QSM Otter and FetchDx products throughout the United States. Through its extensive network of distribution centers, MWI can support efficient deliveries to communities nationwide.

“We’re very excited about the commitment that MWI has made to QSM Diagnostics in the roll out of this new relationship that includes the distribution of our entire line of products,” says Ed Goluch, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of QSM Diagnostics. “Our mission is to revolutionize how infections are diagnosed and treated. With MWI as a strategic partner, clinics throughout the United States now have access to Otter instruments and FetchDx mail-in kits that help companion animals feel better faster.”

QSM’s current product lineup includes the Otter eQ, a breakthrough in-clinic diagnostic tool for Pseudomonas measurement, and FetchDx mail-in testing kits, a suite of products which include an animal ear cytology with culture, canine and feline urine culture and sensitivity, and fecal tests.

These kits help veterinarians with:

• time management

• wellness and annual exams

• home re-checks

• telehealth use

• monitoring chronic conditions and medications

“We are thrilled to work with QSM Diagnostics to provide veterinarians with access to the company’s innovative kits and instruments that will help clinics save time, increase access to care for clients and improve outcomes for patients,” said Julia Loew, Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations at MWI Animal Health.

###

ABOUT QSM DIAGNOSTICS

Boston, Massachusetts-based QSM Diagnostics is fundamentally changing how diagnostic testing is performed. The company’s patented technology allows veterinarians to provide better patient treatment and helps mitigate the spread of antimicrobial resistance by making testing faster and easier. QSM’s products also increase pet owners’ engagement and improve drug administration compliance by educating and involving owners in their pet’s health. QSM diagnostics have won multiple animal health industry awards, including the 2021 Animal Health Innovation Award and the 2022 Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize. For more information, please visit https://www.qsmdiagnostics.com.

ABOUT CENCORA:

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 46,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500 and #24 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $250 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.cencora.com