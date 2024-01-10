CBP officers seize over $1.2 million in methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $1,200,000 in street value.

“CBP officers are fully committed in safeguarding our borders and disrupting narcotic smuggling attempts carried out by transnational criminal organizations,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This seizure demonstrates the result of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to the CBP border security mission.”

Jars containing nearly 141 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Laredo's Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer assigned to bus operations referred a 62-year-old male Mexican citizen, who was aboard a commercial bus for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination of the subject’s personal belongings, CBP officers discovered a total of 140.76 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within personal items.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,294,367.

CBP seized the narcotics. The passenger was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

