Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2023 totaled $150.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $72.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $77.4 billion. In December, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. December month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $115 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of December 31, 2023 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $21,232 Global Discovery 1,490 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,646 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,178 Global Equity Team Global Equity 347 Non-U.S. Growth 13,218 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,151 China Post-Venture 160 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,227 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,818 Value Income 12 International Value Team International Value 40,762 International Explorer 247 Global Value Team Global Value 25,349 Select Equity 321 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 917 Credit Team High Income 9,407 Credit Opportunities 215 Floating Rate 61 Developing World Team Developing World 3,453 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 1,897 Antero Peak Hedge 204 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 313 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 92 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 450 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $150,167

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

