Richardson Electronics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Results reflect challenging economic conditions as well as decline in sales to semiconductor wafer fab customers and project delays across the Company’s GES business.

Backlog increased 2% over the past three months, which management believes indicates stabilizing demand.

Company implements new ownership requirements for outside directors.

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended December 2, 2023. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“Although our second quarter results fell short of expectations, we are confident that our current pipeline of existing projects as well as new global opportunities within our GES business will drive significant long-term value for our company,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

While we expect difficult economic conditions to remain over the near term, we believe the stabilization in our backlog, as well as recent customer indications, will support sequential revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters. Specifically, we anticipate improving sales trends within our GES business in the second half of fiscal 2024 to offset the continued weakness we are experiencing in the semiconductor wafer fab market. The expansion of our product roadmap for green energy solutions continues to add new customers and programs for wind, EV rail and other applications that take advantage of energy transition initiatives underway throughout the world. As we navigate a more challenging operating environment over the near-term, we are focused on controlling operating expenses, improving our operating cash flow, and prudently managing working capital requirements,” concluded Mr. Richardson.

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 33.0% to $44.1 million compared to net sales of $65.9 million in the prior year’s second quarter due to lower net sales in PMT, GES and Canvys. PMT sales decreased $9.3 million or 22.9% from last year’s second quarter primarily due to lower sales of manufactured products for the Company’s semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers. GES sales decreased $9.7 million from last year’s second quarter primarily due to lower sales of ultracapacitor modules for wind turbines as a result of the project-based nature of this product line. Canvys sales decreased by $2.8 million, or 27.7% primarily due to lower customer demand in North America. However, Canvys’ backlog increased reflecting higher overall demand. Richardson Healthcare sales were comparable for both the fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 second quarters as higher CT tube and parts demand offset lower system sales.

Gross margin was 28.4% of net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 33.2% during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Without the under absorption of the Company’s manufacturing facility, management estimates that the Company’s consolidated gross margin for the fiscal 2024 second quarter would have been 31.3%. PMT gross margin decreased to 28.5% from 34.5% due to product mix and $0.9 million of manufacturing under absorption. GES gross margin decreased to 29.2% from 33.9% due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin decreased to 14.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 23.2% in the prior year’s second quarter as a result of a $0.3 million increase in manufacturing under absorption. Canvys’ gross margin increased to 33.5% from 29.7% because of product mix and lower freight costs.

Operating expenses were $14.5 million compared to $14.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower incentives expenses, partially offset by higher salaries and fringe expenses.

The Company reported an operating loss of $2.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to operating income of $7.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Other expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.3 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income tax benefit was $0.5 million or a 21.6% effective tax rate versus an income tax provision of $1.5 million or a 21.5% effective tax rate in the prior year’s second quarter.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.8 million compared to net income of $5.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net loss per common share (diluted) was $0.13 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to earnings per common share (diluted) of $0.39 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash and investments were $22.8 million as of December 2, 2023 versus $24.1 million on September 2, 2023. The use of cash during the second quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily resulted from $1.5 million of capital expenditures related to the Company’s facilities and IT system. In the quarter, the Company’s Board of Directors created new ownership requirements for outside directors. This includes owning a minimum of $150,000 of our stock after a three-year period.

Financial Summary for the Six Months Ended December 2, 2023

  • Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2024 were $96.7 million, a decrease of 27.5%, compared to net sales of $133.5 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023. Sales decreased by $18.9 million or 22.0% for PMT, $13.8 million or 66.3% for GES, $3.3 million or 16.2% for Canvys and $0.7 million or 11.8% for Richardson Healthcare.
  • Gross profit decreased to $29.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $44.9 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin decreased to 30.8% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to 33.6% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2023, primarily because of product mix and manufacturing under absorption in PMT, as well as increased scrap expense and manufacturing under absorption in Healthcare, partially offset by a favorable product mix and lower freight costs in Canvys.
  • Operating expenses increased to $30.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $28.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses.
  • Operating loss during the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $0.5 million, compared to operating income of $16.0 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023.
  • Other expense for the first six months of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, as compared to other expense of $0.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023.
  • The income tax benefit was $0.1 million or an effective tax rate of 16.5% for the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to an income tax provision of $3.6 million or an effective tax rate of 23.4% during the first six months of fiscal 2023.
  • Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $0.6 million, versus net income of $11.9 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023. Net loss per common share (diluted) was $0.04 for the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.83 earnings per common share (diluted) for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of February 9, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2024 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

Participants may register for the call here. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on January 11, 2024, for seven days. Registration instructions are also on our website at www.rell.com.

In addition, the webcast link is available here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on July 31, 2023, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. Nearly 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.


Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Unaudited     Audited  
    December 2, 2023     May 27, 2023  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 22,769     $ 24,981  
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $201 and $191, respectively     23,909       30,067  
Inventories, net     116,951       110,402  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     2,926       2,633  
Total current assets     166,555       168,083  
Non-current assets:            
Property, plant and equipment, net     21,363       20,823  
Intangible assets, net     1,767       1,892  
Right of use lease asset     2,145       2,457  
Deferred income taxes     4,476       4,526  
Other non-current assets     182       267  
Total non-current assets     29,933       29,965  
Total assets   $ 196,488     $ 198,048  
Liabilities            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 22,505     $ 23,535  
Accrued liabilities     12,432       12,026  
Lease liability current     1,033       1,028  
Total current liabilities     35,970       36,589  
Non-current liabilities:            
Non-current deferred income tax liabilities     99       98  
Lease liability non-current     1,112       1,429  
Other non-current liabilities     666       612  
Total non-current liabilities     1,877       2,139  
Total liabilities     37,847       38,728  
Stockholders’ Equity            
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,227 shares issued and outstanding on
   December 2, 2023 and 12,140 shares issued and outstanding on May 27, 2023		     611       607  
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,052 shares issued
  and outstanding on December 2, 2023 and 2,052 shares issued and
  outstanding on May 27, 2023		     103       103  
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued            
Additional paid-in-capital     71,936       70,951  
Retained earnings     84,786       87,044  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     1,205       615  
Total stockholders' equity     158,641       159,320  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 196,488     $ 198,048  
 


Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income 
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    December 2, 2023     November 26, 2022     December 2, 2023     November 26, 2022  
Net sales   $ 44,130     $ 65,905     $ 96,711     $ 133,462  
Cost of sales     31,588       44,054       66,905       88,584  
Gross profit     12,542       21,851       29,806       44,878  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     14,488       14,677       30,280       28,925  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets     70       (25 )     70       (25 )
Operating (loss) income     (2,016 )     7,199       (544 )     15,978  
Other expense (income):                        
Investment/interest income     (86 )     (78 )     (157 )     (103 )
Foreign exchange loss     343       223       246       597  
Other, net     18       (13 )     50       (15 )
Total other expense     275       132       139       479  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (2,291 )     7,067       (683 )     15,499  
Income tax (benefit) provision     (494 )     1,518       (113 )     3,626  
Net (loss) income     (1,797 )     5,549       (570 )     11,873  
Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax     631       976       590       (1,339 )
Comprehensive (loss) income   $ (1,166 )   $ 6,525     $ 20     $ 10,534  
                         
Net (loss) income per share:                        
Common shares - Basic   $ (0.13 )   $ 0.40     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.87  
Class B common shares - Basic     (0.12 )     0.36       (0.04 )     0.78  
Common shares - Diluted     (0.13 )     0.39       (0.04 )     0.83  
Class B common shares - Diluted     (0.12 )     0.35       (0.04 )     0.75  
                         
Weighted average number of shares:                        
Common shares – Basic     12,226       11,918       12,198       11,816  
Class B common shares – Basic     2,052       2,053       2,052       2,053  
Common shares – Diluted     12,226       12,535       12,198       12,442  
Class B common shares – Diluted     2,052       2,053       2,052       2,053  
                         
Dividends per share:                        
Common share   $ 0.060     $ 0.060     $ 0.120     $ 0.120  
Class B common share     0.054       0.054       0.108       0.108  
 


Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    December 2, 2023     November 26, 2022     December 2, 2023     November 26, 2022  
Operating activities:                        
Net (loss) income   $ (1,797 )   $ 5,549     $ (570 )   $ 11,873  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     1,116       893       2,114       1,776  
Inventory provisions     192       124       277       195  
Share-based compensation expense     283       213       766       524  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets     70       (25 )     70       (25 )
Deferred income taxes     51       27       46       28  
Change in assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     1,790       (2,009 )     6,252       (5,505 )
Inventories     (3,069 )     (7,658 )     (6,220 )     (18,126 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (618 )     774       (209 )     (425 )
Accounts payable     1,233       (699 )     (1,132 )     796  
Accrued liabilities     1,502       (1,062 )     378       1,147  
Other     47       (49 )     43       589  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     800       (3,922 )     1,815       (7,153 )
Investing activities:                        
Capital expenditures     (1,515 )     (1,301 )     (2,656 )     (2,743 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment           193             193  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,515 )     (1,108 )     (2,656 )     (2,550 )
Financing activities:                        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     15       1,517       342       2,902  
Cash dividends paid on Common and Class B Common shares     (845 )     (831 )     (1,688 )     (1,650 )
Other                 (119 )     (69 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (830 )     686       (1,465 )     1,183  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     190       (183 )     94       (869 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (1,355 )     (4,527 )     (2,212 )     (9,389 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     24,124       30,633       24,981       35,495  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 22,769     $ 26,106     $ 22,769     $ 26,106  
 


Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2024 and 2023
($ in thousands)
 
By Strategic Business Unit:                      
                         
Net Sales                        
    Q2 FY 2024           Q2 FY 2023     % Change  
PMT   $ 31,292           $ 40,585       -22.9 %
GES     2,609             12,293       -78.8 %
Canvys     7,291             10,079       -27.7 %
Healthcare     2,938             2,948       -0.3 %
Total   $ 44,130           $ 65,905       -33.0 %
                         
    YTD FY 2024           YTD FY 2023     % Change  
PMT   $ 67,036           $ 85,939       -22.0 %
GES     7,003             20,804       -66.3 %
Canvys     17,180             20,492       -16.2 %
Healthcare     5,492             6,227       -11.8 %
Total   $ 96,711           $ 133,462       -27.5 %
                         
                         
                         
Gross Profit      
    Q2 FY 2024     % of Net Sales     Q2 FY 2023     % of Net Sales  
PMT   $ 8,905       28.5 %   $ 14,011       34.5 %
GES     761       29.2 %     4,162       33.9 %
Canvys     2,440       33.5 %     2,995       29.7 %
Healthcare     436       14.8 %     683       23.2 %
Total   $ 12,542       28.4 %   $ 21,851       33.2 %
                         
    YTD FY 2024     % of Net Sales     YTD FY 2023     % of Net Sales  
PMT   $ 20,416       30.5 %   $ 29,546       34.4 %
GES     2,341       33.4 %     7,184       34.5 %
Canvys     5,805       33.8 %     6,261       30.6 %
Healthcare     1,244       22.7 %     1,887       30.3 %
Total   $ 29,806       30.8 %   $ 44,878       33.6 %
 


For Details Contact:  
Edward J. Richardson Robert J. Ben
Chairman and CEO EVP & CFO
Phone: (630) 208-2320 (630) 208-2203
   
40W267 Keslinger Road
PO BOX 393
LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

Primary Logo

