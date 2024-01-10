Richardson Electronics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Results reflect challenging economic conditions as well as decline in sales to semiconductor wafer fab customers and project delays across the Company’s GES business.



Backlog increased 2% over the past three months, which management believes indicates stabilizing demand.

Company implements new ownership requirements for outside directors.

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended December 2, 2023. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“Although our second quarter results fell short of expectations, we are confident that our current pipeline of existing projects as well as new global opportunities within our GES business will drive significant long-term value for our company,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

“While we expect difficult economic conditions to remain over the near term, we believe the stabilization in our backlog, as well as recent customer indications, will support sequential revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters. Specifically, we anticipate improving sales trends within our GES business in the second half of fiscal 2024 to offset the continued weakness we are experiencing in the semiconductor wafer fab market. The expansion of our product roadmap for green energy solutions continues to add new customers and programs for wind, EV rail and other applications that take advantage of energy transition initiatives underway throughout the world. As we navigate a more challenging operating environment over the near-term, we are focused on controlling operating expenses, improving our operating cash flow, and prudently managing working capital requirements,” concluded Mr. Richardson.

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 33.0% to $44.1 million compared to net sales of $65.9 million in the prior year’s second quarter due to lower net sales in PMT, GES and Canvys. PMT sales decreased $9.3 million or 22.9% from last year’s second quarter primarily due to lower sales of manufactured products for the Company’s semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers. GES sales decreased $9.7 million from last year’s second quarter primarily due to lower sales of ultracapacitor modules for wind turbines as a result of the project-based nature of this product line. Canvys sales decreased by $2.8 million, or 27.7% primarily due to lower customer demand in North America. However, Canvys’ backlog increased reflecting higher overall demand. Richardson Healthcare sales were comparable for both the fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 second quarters as higher CT tube and parts demand offset lower system sales.

Gross margin was 28.4% of net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 33.2% during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Without the under absorption of the Company’s manufacturing facility, management estimates that the Company’s consolidated gross margin for the fiscal 2024 second quarter would have been 31.3%. PMT gross margin decreased to 28.5% from 34.5% due to product mix and $0.9 million of manufacturing under absorption. GES gross margin decreased to 29.2% from 33.9% due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin decreased to 14.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 23.2% in the prior year’s second quarter as a result of a $0.3 million increase in manufacturing under absorption. Canvys’ gross margin increased to 33.5% from 29.7% because of product mix and lower freight costs.

Operating expenses were $14.5 million compared to $14.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower incentives expenses, partially offset by higher salaries and fringe expenses.

The Company reported an operating loss of $2.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to operating income of $7.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Other expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.3 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income tax benefit was $0.5 million or a 21.6% effective tax rate versus an income tax provision of $1.5 million or a 21.5% effective tax rate in the prior year’s second quarter.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.8 million compared to net income of $5.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net loss per common share (diluted) was $0.13 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to earnings per common share (diluted) of $0.39 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash and investments were $22.8 million as of December 2, 2023 versus $24.1 million on September 2, 2023. The use of cash during the second quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily resulted from $1.5 million of capital expenditures related to the Company’s facilities and IT system. In the quarter, the Company’s Board of Directors created new ownership requirements for outside directors. This includes owning a minimum of $150,000 of our stock after a three-year period.

Financial Summary for the Six Months Ended December 2, 2023

Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2024 were $96.7 million, a decrease of 27.5%, compared to net sales of $133.5 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023. Sales decreased by $18.9 million or 22.0% for PMT, $13.8 million or 66.3% for GES, $3.3 million or 16.2% for Canvys and $0.7 million or 11.8% for Richardson Healthcare.

Gross profit decreased to $29.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $44.9 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin decreased to 30.8% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to 33.6% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2023, primarily because of product mix and manufacturing under absorption in PMT, as well as increased scrap expense and manufacturing under absorption in Healthcare, partially offset by a favorable product mix and lower freight costs in Canvys.

Operating expenses increased to $30.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $28.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2023. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses.

Operating loss during the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $0.5 million, compared to operating income of $16.0 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Other expense for the first six months of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, as compared to other expense of $0.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023.

The income tax benefit was $0.1 million or an effective tax rate of 16.5% for the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to an income tax provision of $3.6 million or an effective tax rate of 23.4% during the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $0.6 million, versus net income of $11.9 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023. Net loss per common share (diluted) was $0.04 for the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to $0.83 earnings per common share (diluted) for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of February 9, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2024 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

Participants may register for the call here . While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on January 11, 2024, for seven days. Registration instructions are also on our website at www.rell.com .

In addition, the webcast link is available here .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on July 31, 2023, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. Nearly 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.





Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Audited December 2, 2023 May 27, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,769 $ 24,981 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $201 and $191, respectively 23,909 30,067 Inventories, net 116,951 110,402 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,926 2,633 Total current assets 166,555 168,083 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 21,363 20,823 Intangible assets, net 1,767 1,892 Right of use lease asset 2,145 2,457 Deferred income taxes 4,476 4,526 Other non-current assets 182 267 Total non-current assets 29,933 29,965 Total assets $ 196,488 $ 198,048 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,505 $ 23,535 Accrued liabilities 12,432 12,026 Lease liability current 1,033 1,028 Total current liabilities 35,970 36,589 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred income tax liabilities 99 98 Lease liability non-current 1,112 1,429 Other non-current liabilities 666 612 Total non-current liabilities 1,877 2,139 Total liabilities 37,847 38,728 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,227 shares issued and outstanding on

December 2, 2023 and 12,140 shares issued and outstanding on May 27, 2023 611 607 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,052 shares issued

and outstanding on December 2, 2023 and 2,052 shares issued and

outstanding on May 27, 2023 103 103 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in-capital 71,936 70,951 Retained earnings 84,786 87,044 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,205 615 Total stockholders' equity 158,641 159,320 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 196,488 $ 198,048





Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 2, 2023 November 26, 2022 December 2, 2023 November 26, 2022 Net sales $ 44,130 $ 65,905 $ 96,711 $ 133,462 Cost of sales 31,588 44,054 66,905 88,584 Gross profit 12,542 21,851 29,806 44,878 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,488 14,677 30,280 28,925 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 70 (25 ) 70 (25 ) Operating (loss) income (2,016 ) 7,199 (544 ) 15,978 Other expense (income): Investment/interest income (86 ) (78 ) (157 ) (103 ) Foreign exchange loss 343 223 246 597 Other, net 18 (13 ) 50 (15 ) Total other expense 275 132 139 479 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,291 ) 7,067 (683 ) 15,499 Income tax (benefit) provision (494 ) 1,518 (113 ) 3,626 Net (loss) income (1,797 ) 5,549 (570 ) 11,873 Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax 631 976 590 (1,339 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (1,166 ) $ 6,525 $ 20 $ 10,534 Net (loss) income per share: Common shares - Basic $ (0.13 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.87 Class B common shares - Basic (0.12 ) 0.36 (0.04 ) 0.78 Common shares - Diluted (0.13 ) 0.39 (0.04 ) 0.83 Class B common shares - Diluted (0.12 ) 0.35 (0.04 ) 0.75 Weighted average number of shares: Common shares – Basic 12,226 11,918 12,198 11,816 Class B common shares – Basic 2,052 2,053 2,052 2,053 Common shares – Diluted 12,226 12,535 12,198 12,442 Class B common shares – Diluted 2,052 2,053 2,052 2,053 Dividends per share: Common share $ 0.060 $ 0.060 $ 0.120 $ 0.120 Class B common share 0.054 0.054 0.108 0.108





Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 2, 2023 November 26, 2022 December 2, 2023 November 26, 2022 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (1,797 ) $ 5,549 $ (570 ) $ 11,873 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,116 893 2,114 1,776 Inventory provisions 192 124 277 195 Share-based compensation expense 283 213 766 524 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 70 (25 ) 70 (25 ) Deferred income taxes 51 27 46 28 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,790 (2,009 ) 6,252 (5,505 ) Inventories (3,069 ) (7,658 ) (6,220 ) (18,126 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (618 ) 774 (209 ) (425 ) Accounts payable 1,233 (699 ) (1,132 ) 796 Accrued liabilities 1,502 (1,062 ) 378 1,147 Other 47 (49 ) 43 589 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 800 (3,922 ) 1,815 (7,153 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,515 ) (1,301 ) (2,656 ) (2,743 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment — 193 — 193 Net cash used in investing activities (1,515 ) (1,108 ) (2,656 ) (2,550 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 15 1,517 342 2,902 Cash dividends paid on Common and Class B Common shares (845 ) (831 ) (1,688 ) (1,650 ) Other — — (119 ) (69 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (830 ) 686 (1,465 ) 1,183 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 190 (183 ) 94 (869 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,355 ) (4,527 ) (2,212 ) (9,389 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,124 30,633 24,981 35,495 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 22,769 $ 26,106 $ 22,769 $ 26,106





Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit For the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2024 and 2023 ($ in thousands) By Strategic Business Unit: Net Sales Q2 FY 2024 Q2 FY 2023 % Change PMT $ 31,292 $ 40,585 -22.9 % GES 2,609 12,293 -78.8 % Canvys 7,291 10,079 -27.7 % Healthcare 2,938 2,948 -0.3 % Total $ 44,130 $ 65,905 -33.0 % YTD FY 2024 YTD FY 2023 % Change PMT $ 67,036 $ 85,939 -22.0 % GES 7,003 20,804 -66.3 % Canvys 17,180 20,492 -16.2 % Healthcare 5,492 6,227 -11.8 % Total $ 96,711 $ 133,462 -27.5 % Gross Profit Q2 FY 2024 % of Net Sales Q2 FY 2023 % of Net Sales PMT $ 8,905 28.5 % $ 14,011 34.5 % GES 761 29.2 % 4,162 33.9 % Canvys 2,440 33.5 % 2,995 29.7 % Healthcare 436 14.8 % 683 23.2 % Total $ 12,542 28.4 % $ 21,851 33.2 % YTD FY 2024 % of Net Sales YTD FY 2023 % of Net Sales PMT $ 20,416 30.5 % $ 29,546 34.4 % GES 2,341 33.4 % 7,184 34.5 % Canvys 5,805 33.8 % 6,261 30.6 % Healthcare 1,244 22.7 % 1,887 30.3 % Total $ 29,806 30.8 % $ 44,878 33.6 %



