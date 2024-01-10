Submit Release
TTM Technologies, Inc. to Conduct Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call on February 7, 2024

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 10, 2024 - TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 7, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 performance.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 conference call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies, Inc. fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 webcast. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate
Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


