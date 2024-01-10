Interdisciplinary Unit Prompts Nokomis Students to Create Small Businesses to Raise Money for Class Activities

On an abnormally warm December day at Nokomis Middle School in Newport, the 8th-grade class is having a fundraiser called “The Maine Sampler.” This fundraiser is more than students asking for money; it is an interdisciplinary unit that spans multiple disciplines and allows students to practice their communication skills, perseverance, creativity, and reflection.

Every year before the winter holidays, students work with their Social Studies and ELA teachers to develop a creative Maine-made product they will mass produce and sell to the public. Social Studies teachers Dan Decker and Lucas Jewett work with students for five weeks to apply their knowledge of economics to an authentic entrepreneurship experience. They start by picking partners and developing ideas. Dan explained, “Students tend to focus on baked goods, but we encourage them to reach out to family and friends with unique skills.” Lucas added, “We encourage them to be mindful of their partners, too. Going into business as an adult requires you to be mindful of who you pick as a business partner.” Students take this advice to heart because all the money they make will be used for field trips, their 8th-grade trip, and the 8th-grade recognition event. Once the teams decide on an idea, they calculate the cost of materials and set their prices. Parents provide all the supplies, but there is also financial assistance for any family that needs it. Students’ “homework” is to mass produce their products.

As they develop their business plans in social studies, they are working on advertising and marketing in ELA. Their teachers, Sarah Murray and Mariah McGuire support advertising through student-created web pages that describe their products and create aesthetically pleasing and informative posters for their tables. Each website includes images and descriptions of the product, a mission statement, and important background information.

On the day of the event, students gather in the gym to set up their tables, decorate them with handmade posters and accessories, and lay out their products. Members of the public and students in the 5th, 6th, and 7th grades will wander around purchasing the student-made products with tickets that they purchase at the ticket table. With the support of math teachers Makenzie Wheeler and Sue Orcutt, students at the ticket table convert every dollar into a ticket that can be used to purchase items or enter raffles. During the two and a half hours, students will communicate with adults and peers to explain and sell their products.

“This is a way to promote a business I already have,” Bentley Lane explained. “When my grandfather and I go hunting, we find deer antlers. He taught me how to process and mount them, and I have built a business selling them.”

Naomi Millet expressed similar feelings about learning about business and economics work. “Learning the economics of selling things is interesting.” Naomi also added she liked being creative, seeing her ideas become products, and working with her friends.

After the event, students will focus on reflection and application. Dan and Lucas will work with students to reflect on the event through the social and financial lens. They will also create opportunities for students to look at applications of their learning beyond the Maine Sampler event. Bentley has already started applying what he has learned. “I like this type of learning because I am applying what I learn to my current business.”

To view the students’ products, follow this link to the “The Maine Sampler.”