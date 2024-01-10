AB921 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance - 2024-01-10

WISCONSIN, January 10 - An Act to amend 20.866 (2) (t) and 20.867 (3) (x) of the statutes; and to affect 2023 Wisconsin Act 19, section 9104 (1) (i) 1. em. and es., 2023 Wisconsin Act 19, section 9104 (1) (i) 3. ed., eh., ep. and et., 2023 Wisconsin Act 19, section 9104 (1) (i) 4. fm. and fs. and 2023 Wisconsin Act 19, section 9104 (1) (i) 4g.; Relating to: amendments to the 2023-25 capital budget for University of Wisconsin System projects, granting bonding authority, and making an appropriation.