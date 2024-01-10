Submit Release
Buildremote Report Reveals That 75% of Fortune 100 Are Hybrid

Return To Office Policies

2024 Report: 75% of Fortune 100 adopt hybrid work, 45% have reduced office space, 3 days/week is the most common policy.

CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buildremote's "Fortune 100 Return To Office Policy Tracker" report provides comprehensive insights into the current return-to-office policies of Fortune 100 companies.

Key findings, as of January 10, 2024, include:

- 75% of these companies operate on a hybrid work schedule (that remains virtually unchanged from the end of 2022, 76%)
- 45% have reduced their office space footprint since 2020 (up significantly since the end of 2022, 26%)
- Three times as many Fortune 100 companies (27%) require 1-3 visits to the office per week than companies that require full-time, in-office work (9%)
- The most common policy requires three office visits per week, adopted by 21% of the companies

The report offers information on remote work policies, office visit expectations, and return-to-office dates for each Fortune 100 company publicly declaring its policies.

For more information, please visit the Buildremote's 'Fortune 100 Return To Office Policy Tracker' report:
https://buildremote.co/companies/return-to-office/


About Buildremote

Buildremote is the home of The Remote Operating System, a management system designed for companies to operate profitably from anywhere.

Henry O'Loughlin, Buildremote, https://buildremote.co

Henry O'Loughlin
Buildremote
henry [@] buildremote.co
You just read:

