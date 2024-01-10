DeFi Project Pandoshi (PAMBO) Announces The Launch of Non-Custodial Wallet

London, UK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandoshi is rapidly emerging as a noteworthy player in the cryptocurrency arena, capturing attention with its novel approach and successful initial funding efforts. The crypto community is quickly taking note of Pandoshi, with over $1.7M raised , signaling strong confidence in its future prospects. This project differentiates itself with unique features and a bold plan to innovate the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

At first glance, Pandoshi might be perceived as just another addition to the meme coin genre. However, it represents a fully autonomous and decentralized ecosystem. Deeply rooted in the principles of decentralization, it focuses on protecting financial privacy and engages its community in crucial decision-making processes.

The platform is built around a Layer-2 network leveraging a Proof of Stake protocol, presenting an environmentally friendlier alternative to traditional Proof of Work methods. The Pandoshi ecosystem comprises decentralized exchanges (DEX), a non-custodial secure Pandoshi Wallet , engaging Metaverse games, Pandoshi University for educational content, and cryptocurrency-compatible prepaid cards, all functioning without the need for KYC procedures.

Central to this ecosystem is PAMBO, Pandoshi's native token. Launched initially on the Ethereum blockchain, PAMBO is designed to be deflationary, intending to grow in value as it becomes rarer. A notable feature of PAMBO is its buy-and-burn mechanism, where tokens are bought at market value and then removed from circulation, contributing to their scarcity.

PAMBO's market worth is further bolstered by various aspects of the project, especially its decentralized exchange, which imposes transaction fees. These fees are then used to acquire more PAMBO tokens, enhancing their market value. Once bought, these tokens are permanently retired from the market supply, helping either maintain or boost their value.

Pandoshi is currently in the middle of its public presale phase, offering its cryptocurrency at prices below what's expected at its market debut. This presale is structured into five distinct phases, each with a progressively higher token price:

Phase 1 had set the token price at a starting point of $0.002 each.

Phase 2 saw an increase in the token price to $0.004 each.

The current phase, Phase 3, has the token priced at $0.006 each.

In the upcoming Phase 4, the token price is slated to be $0.008 each.

The final phase will see the token price peak at $0.01 each.





After the presale concludes, Pandoshi plans to launch its cryptocurrency on prominent decentralized exchanges like Uniswap before moving to centralized exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. This strategy is likely to ramp up the token's value, particularly for those who invest early.



The Pandoshi team recently shared exciting news on Twitter about progressing ahead of schedule, particularly regarding the beta launch of the Pandoshi Wallet for both Android and iOS. This significant development during the presale phase marks a key milestone for Pandoshi. The wallet, in its beta version, is intended to support all EVM-compatible chains initially, with future updates including support for non-EVM chains.







Pandoshi's dedication to decentralized finance (DeFi), especially its open-source development and community-driven approach, has been widely recognized and appreciated. This commitment is drawing in numerous investors who prioritize privacy and decentralization. The project's resolve to maintain all platforms as open-source is appealing to those who value transparency and collaborative efforts in the crypto world.

Additionally, the impending release of the non-custodial Pandoshi Wallet, which will be open-sourced on GitHub, reflects this commitment. This move facilitates potential cooperative development and maintenance by the community and the project's developers alike, reinforcing Pandoshi's position as a staunch advocate for decentralized finance principles.

Pandoshi is on an upward trajectory, poised to leave a lasting mark in the cryptocurrency sector with its unique approach and innovative elements. Its roadmap includes expanding its social media presence and further developing its ecosystem.

