Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I recently had the opportunity to join New York State Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Dr. Jim McDonald, for the DOH Commissioner’s Medical Grand Rounds: An Introduction to Working with People with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities Across Health Care Settings with New York State, which was hosted in partnership with the University at Albany School of Public Health. If you missed the live webinar, you can access it on the Department of Health’s website.

This Grand Rounds webinar was targeted to a wide audience of medical professionals through DOH's networks, some with little to no experience working with people with developmental disabilities. I am incredibly grateful to DOH for its partnership in addressing the issue of health equity for people with developmental disabilities. The webinar raised everyone’s awareness and offered all participants an opportunity to learn from experts on the many barriers people with developmental disabilities face in accessing quality health care and how these barriers translate into disparities in health care outcomes. Participants learned about strategies for appropriately working with people with developmental disabilities in different health care settings to improve the overall experience and outcomes for people seeking care.

I hope you will take the time to view the webinar to learn more about the critical issues we face as we continue this conversation and our work to develop strategies to improve access to quality health care for people with developmental disabilities.

Kerri E. Neifeld

Commissioner