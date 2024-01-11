Enjuris 2024 Reports Reveal Transformative Shifts in U.S. Law School Demographics

Where do women go to law school in the U.S.?

Law school diversity in U.S by gender & ethnicity, based on ABA data.

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enjuris released three annual reports examining the gender and ethnoracial demographics in law school classrooms throughout the United States, based on data released by the American Bar Association (ABA).

In its Law School Rankings by Female Enrollment report, Enjuris notes that women outnumbered men in law school classrooms across the United States for the eighth consecutive year in 2023.

More specifically, women made up 56.35 percent of all students in ABA-approved law schools. The majority of law schools (86.29 percent) have more female students than male students. Remarkably, 18 of the top 20 law schools in 2023, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, have more female attendees than male attendees.

The report further observes that while women have made huge strides in law schools, this progress contrasts with a marked decline in male enrollment.

The number of men in law schools has declined every year for the past 13 years—from 78,516 male enrollees in 2010 to 50,097 male enrollees in 2023.

In its Law School Enrollment by Race and Ethnicity report, Enjuris points out that the total number of minorities enrolled in law school in the United States increased for the sixth year in a row in 2023, and the percentage of minorities enrolled in law school increased for the fourth year in a row.

The most significant disparity in representation between the general population and law students was among students identifying as Black (13.6 percent compared to 7.77 percent), followed by students who identify as Hispanic (19.10 percent compared to 13.52 percent).

Finally, in its Law School Faculty Demographics report, Enjuris observes that male law professors outnumbered female law professors by 13.62 percent in 2023, and people of color made up 21.05 percent of law school faculty nationwide (up from 19.55 in 2022).

Enjuris' annual reports, sourced from decades of law school data provided to the ABA, offer detailed insights into the shifting demographics of law school classrooms. These reports analyze gender, ethnoracial, and faculty diversity trends, offering a nuanced view of the evolving landscape in legal education demographics.

