Second Circuit (Maui County) Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

The Circuit Court of the Second Circuit is seeking applicants for independent Grand Jury Counsel. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court appoints Grand Jury Counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaiʻi who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by February 15, 2024 to:

Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill

2145 Main Street

Wailuku, HI 96793