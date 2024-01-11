VERBIER SUMMIT the Global Sustainability & Finance Forum Launches with Barclays Private Bank as Main Sponsor

Verbier Summit 2024 - Barclays

Following its first successful edition, the VERBIER SUMMIT will return on 15 March 2024 with Barclays Private Bank as its main sponsor at the W Verbier Hotel.

Bringing together inspirational global sustainability and finance leaders in Verbier, we will we do our best to unlock, catalyse and implement sustainable finance locally and globally.” — Michael Mathres, Founder, Verbier Summit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its first successful edition, the VERBIER SUMMIT www.verbiersummit.com, the global sustainability and finance forum in the Swiss Alps will return on 15 March 2024 with Barclays Private Bank as its main sponsor.

This year the Verbier Summit centres on the theme of “Closing the finance gap for climate, nature and biodiversity”. The one-day event will convene 150 sustainability leaders and experts from Switzerland and abroad. Selected attendees are seeking or building opportunities to unlock and catalyse private capital and corporate action.

With 2023 being the hottest year on record, the passing of the midway point for the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the UN Climate Conference COP28, it is clear more rapid action is needed to address our social and environmental challenges, meaning the need for more sustainable businesses, tech and finance has never been greater.

During the forum, main stage panel discussions will focus on sustainable finance, carbon & biodiversity markets, climate & nature tech. A separate section will feature Swiss and international startups developing innovative solutions to climate and nature challenges.

Additionally, having already been voted as the best ski resort in the world in 2021 and 2022 and in Switzerland in 20232, the conference will also feature speeches on sustainable lifestyle, sports, energy, waste, and tourism as Verbier aims to be the greenest ski resort in the world.

This year, Barclays Private Bank joins as the main sponsor of the event, coinciding with its pop- up office in Verbier and efforts to support clients understand growing sustainability risks and opportunities.

“Bringing together inspirational global sustainability and finance leaders in Verbier is a testament both to its international attraction and positioning as a centre for sustainability. Together, we will we do our best to unlock, catalyse and implement sustainable finance locally and globally,” says Michael Mathres, Founder of the Verbier Summit, and Chief Marketing Officer of ITMO Ltd.

Rahim Daya, CEO of Barclays Private Bank Switzerland, added: “Beyond its cosmopolitan lifestyle, our Swiss and global clients choose Verbier for its natural beauty and great skiing. Increasingly they are recognising how climate change has the potential to affect this landscape – and moreover their portfolios too. Our support for the Verbier Summit aligns with our presence in the region as we continue to bring our services and expertise to globally connected clients, as well as our shared goal of accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

About the Verbier Summit:

The VERBIER SUMMIT www.verbiersummit.com, the global sustainability and finance forum in the Swiss Alps is committed to catalyse financial solutions across sectors for our climate, nature and biodiversity crises.

For more information: info@verbiersummit.com

For registration: www.verbiersummit.com

About Barclays:

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website Home.Barclays

For further information, please contact: Barclays Media Relations melanie.hunt@barclays.com

Tel: +44 (0)7385 364641

Verbier Summit 2022