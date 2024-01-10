SIIT Adds 25 Additional Seats in the Mental Health and Wellness Diploma Program

CANADA, January 10 - Released on January 10, 2024

Province Provides $850,000 to Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan is announcing an additional $850,000 in funding to the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT), which will support 25 additional seats in the Mental Health and Wellness Diploma program in Saskatoon to meet demand in this occupation.

"Our government is committed to addressing the increase in labour demand in our growing health care sector," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "With this funding, we are not only meeting these demands but also ensuring our communities receive the care and support they need."

Graduates of the Mental Health and Wellness Diploma program will have the technical and cultural competencies needed to provide quality care to clients in need. Students will learn and apply Indigenous and Western-based holistic approaches to healing and addictions counselling in classroom and practicum settings.

"SIIT's Mental Health and Wellness Diploma program allows students to develop professionally while enhancing one's sense of self," Academic Vice President Tavia Laliberte said. "Our graduates are ready to facilitate the process of healing with individuals and communities, bringing both Indigenous and Western-based holistic approaches to the practice of counselling. We are excited for more people to have the opportunity to enter this critical field."

This allocation will enable SIIT to offer an additional cohort of 25 learners and bring its program capacity to 175 in 2023-24. The two-year program launched January 3, 2024, and clinical placements will occur in Saskatoon and Indigenous communities.

The Government of Saskatchewan has been providing program and operating funding to SIIT since 2006-07. This year, the province is providing $9.7 million in funding to support the operations, training programs and services, including training seat expansions in health care and skilled trades.

In Saskatchewan's commitment to advancing progress toward its Growth Plan goals of 1.4 million people and 100,000 new jobs by 2030, the province is focused on working with institutions and employers, to provide programs, services and innovations, ensuring residents can start on their path to a meaningful career.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Nipun TanejaImmigration and Career TrainingReginaPhone: 306-510-2786Email: nipun.taneja@gov.sk.ca