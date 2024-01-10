Albania: SPAK must respect source protection in case of journalist Elton Qyno

Read in Albanian below. Lexoni në shqip më poshtë

The International Press Institute (IPI) today joined media freedom partners in the Safe Journalist Network, the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in writing to the head of the Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) to raise concerns over the recent attempts to reveal the source of Albanian journalist Elton Qyno. The letter urges the SPAK to proceed in the legal case with caution and the utmost respect for international standards regarding the protection of journalistic sources.

10/01/2024

Mr. Altin Dumani, Head of the Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK)

Re: The case of journalist Elton Qyno

Dear Mr. Dumani,

We at SafeJournalists Network and the partner organizations of the Media Freedom Rapid Response are writing to express our concerns over the recent actions taken by SPAK against journalist Elton Qyno. The decision to seize Mr. Qyno’s equipment and pressure him to reveal his sources is a matter of significant alarm for us as organizations dedicated to the protection of the rights of journalists, media freedom, and journalistic integrity. The actions taken against Mr. Qyno, including the inspection of his residence and office and the seizure of his personal and professional equipment, set a worrying precedent. Such measures will impact journalist’s rights and media freedom in Albania and beyond.

We recognize the necessity of legal compliance in judicial processes. However, balancing this with the internationally recognized principle of the protection of journalistic sources is imperative. This principle is not only critical to the rights of journalists but is also essential to the public’s right to information and the overall health of a democratic society.

Given these considerations, we urge SPAK to reassess its approach in this case. Returning the seized equipment to Mr. Qyno and ceasing all efforts to uncover his sources would demonstrate understanding, respecting, and upholding media freedom and the protection of journalistic sources in Albania. This approach would align with the standards established by the European Court of Human Rights and other international entities dedicated to media freedom.

We appeal to your office to prioritize the protection of journalistic sources, which is crucial for maintaining press freedom and democratic principles. The relationship of trust between journalists, their sources, the public, and law enforcement depends heavily on the respect and upholding of these values.

We thank you for your attention to this matter and look forward to a resolution that upholds media freedom and protects journalistic sources in Albania. Our organizations will continue to monitor the situation closely and report any further developments.

Signed:

Safe Journalists Network

Association of Journalists of Kosovo

Association of Journalists of Macedonia

BH Journalists Association

Croatian Journalists’ Association

Independent Journalists Association of Serbia

Trade Union of Media of Montenegro

European Center for Press and Media Freedom

European Federation of Journalists

Free Press Unlimited

International Press Institute

OBC Transeuropa

Reporters Without Borders

Drejtuar: Z. Altin Dumani

Kreu i Prokurorisë së Posaçme kundër Korrupsionit dhe Krimit të Organizuar (SPAK)

Lënda: Rasti i gazetarit Elton Qyno

I nderuar zoti Dumani,

Ne, antarët e Rrjetit Safe Journalists dhe organizatat partnere të Reagimit të Shpejtë për Lirinë e Medias (MFRR) si dhe Reporterët pa Kufinj po ju shkruajmë për të shprehur shqetësimet tona mbi veprimet e fundit të ndërmarra nga SPAK ndaj gazetarit Elton Qyno. Vendimi për të sekuestruar pajisjet e zotit Qyno dhe për t’i bërë presion për të zbuluar burimet e tij është një çështje e rëndësishme për ne si organizata të përkushtuara për mbrojtjen e të drejtave të gazetarëve, lirisë së medias dhe integritetit gazetaresk. Veprimet e kryera ndaj z. Qyno, përfshirë kontrollin e banesës dhe zyrës së tij dhe sekuestrimin e pajisjeve personale dhe profesionale, përbëjnë një precedent shqetësues. Masa të tilla do të ndikojnë në të drejtat e gazetarëve dhe lirinë e medias në Shqipëri dhe më gjerë.

Ne e njohim domosdoshmërinë e pajtueshmërisë ligjore në proceset gjyqësore. Megjithatë, balancimi i kësaj me parimin e njohur ndërkombëtarisht të mbrojtjes së burimeve gazetareske është thelbësor. Ky parim nuk është vetëm kritik për të drejtat e gazetarëve, por është gjithashtu thelbësor për të drejtën e publikut për informim dhe qëndrueshmërinë e përgjithshme të një shoqërie demokratike.

Nisur nga këto konsiderata, i bëjmë thirrje SPAK-ut të rivlerësojë qasjen e tij në këtë rast. Kthimi i pajisjeve të sekuestruara zotit Qyno dhe ndërprerja e të gjitha përpjekjeve për të zbuluar burimet e tij do të tregonte mirëkuptim, respektim, dhe mbrojtje të lirisë së medias dhe të burimeve gazetareske në Shqipëri. Kjo qasje do të përputhej me standardet e vendosura nga Gjykata Evropiane e të Drejtave të Njeriut dhe entitete të tjera ndërkombëtare të dedikuara për lirinë e medias.

I bëjmë thirrje zyrës suaj që t’i japë përparësi mbrojtjes së burimeve gazetareske, e cila është themelore për ruajtjen e lirisë së shtypit dhe parimeve demokratike. Marrëdhënia e besimit midis gazetarëve, burimeve të tyre, publikut dhe zbatimit të ligjit varet shumë nga respektimi dhe ruajtja e këtyre vlerave.

Ne ju falënderojmë për vëmendjen tuaj ndaj kësaj çështjeje dhe presim me padurim një vendim që mbështet lirinë e medias dhe mbron burimet gazetareske në Shqipëri. Organizatat tona do të vazhdojnë të monitorojnë nga afër situatën dhe të raportojnë çdo zhvillim të mëtejshëm.

This letter was signed by IPI as part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), a Europe-wide mechanism which tracks, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States, Candidate Countries, and Ukraine. The project is co-funded by the European Commission.