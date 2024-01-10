Surgical Dressings Global Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate of ~6% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The increasing demand for surgical dressings is primarily fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, deep injuries, burns, ulcers, and other conditions necessitating surgical intervention. Moreover, the growing number of surgical procedures, driven by the escalating incidence of chronic diseases, accidents, traumas, and related factors, is expected to significantly boost the market demand for surgical dressings. Additionally, the surging cases of organ transplants, the expanding elderly population, the rising number of knee and hip replacement surgeries, and ongoing advancements in product development are poised to contribute substantially to the overall growth of the Surgical dressings market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

DelveInsight’s Surgical Dressings Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading surgical dressings companies’ market shares, challenges, surgical dressings market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market surgical dressings companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Dressings Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global surgical dressings market during the forecast period.

Notable surgical dressings companies such as 3M, Coloplast, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Convatec Inc., Smith+Nephew, Argentum Medical, Medline Industries, LP., Advancis Medical, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., B. Braun SE, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Essity, Organogenesis Inc., Medicare, Alliqua, and several others, are currently operating in the surgical dressings market.

and several others, are currently operating in the surgical dressings market. In October 2023, DuPont launched a new higher-adhesion, low-cyclic silicone soft skin adhesive (SSA) called DuPont Liveo MG 7-9960. The new adhesive has been developed to be used for advanced wound care dressings and adhering medical devices to the skin for extended wear time and their removal in a gentle manner.

launched a new higher-adhesion, low-cyclic silicone soft skin adhesive (SSA) called DuPont Liveo MG 7-9960. The new adhesive has been developed to be used for advanced wound care dressings and adhering medical devices to the skin for extended wear time and their removal in a gentle manner. In April 2023, 3M Health Care’s innovative 3M Veraflo Therapy , with both 3M Veraflo Cleanse Choice Complete Dressing and 3M V.A.C. Veraflo Cleanse Choice Dressing, received the first-ever Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for hydromechanical removal of infectious materials, non-viable tissue and wound debris which reduces the number of surgical debridements required, while promoting granulation tissue formation, creating an environment that promotes wound healing.

, with both 3M Veraflo Cleanse Choice Complete Dressing and 3M V.A.C. Veraflo Cleanse Choice Dressing, received the first-ever Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for hydromechanical removal of infectious materials, non-viable tissue and wound debris which reduces the number of surgical debridements required, while promoting granulation tissue formation, creating an environment that promotes wound healing. In October 2022, Bengaluru-based Healthium Medtech launched a new wound dressing portfolio Theruptor Novo for the management of chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers and leg ulcers. Theruptor Novo is an anti-microbial and non-toxic wound dressing with technology patented in the US, India, EU, and Canada. This product works on a physical kill mechanism of attract, bind, and rupture formula – a patented technology that minimizes the development of resistant microbes and aids in the healing process.

Surgical Dressings Overview

Surgical dressings play a crucial role in the postoperative care and wound management of patients undergoing surgical procedures. These dressings serve a dual purpose by providing protection to the surgical site and promoting optimal healing conditions. Typically composed of sterile materials, surgical dressings create a barrier against external contaminants, reducing the risk of infections. They also absorb exudate from the wound, maintaining a clean and moist environment that accelerates the healing process. Various types of surgical dressings exist, ranging from basic gauze pads to advanced hydrocolloid or foam dressings, each tailored to specific wound characteristics. The choice of dressing depends on factors such as the type of surgery, wound size, and the amount of drainage. Surgical dressings not only facilitate aseptic wound management but also contribute significantly to patient comfort during the critical postoperative period. Constant advancements in medical technology continue to enhance the effectiveness of these dressings, ensuring better outcomes for patients recovering from surgery.





Surgical Dressings Market Insights

The surgical dressings market is poised for significant growth in North America in 2022, with the region expected to capture the largest surgical dressings market share. This can be attributed to various growth catalysts, including a notable increase in surgical procedures, a proliferation of advanced ambulatory surgical centers, a rise in chronic diseases, an upswing in road accidents, a higher prevalence of chronic wounds and ulcers—especially diabetic foot ulcers. Furthermore, factors such as a substantial disposable income, a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key industry players, an uptick in product development activities, and other influencing factors are anticipated to drive the prosperity of the surgical dressings market in the region throughout the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2028.

Surgical Dressings Market Dynamics

The rising global frequency of surgical interventions is expected to drive the need for surgical dressings, playing a crucial role in shielding wounds and averting infections while facilitating the healing process. This surge in surgical procedures is poised to significantly boost the overall market for surgical dressings in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the escalating incidences of burns, ulcers, traumas, and similar conditions will contribute to an augmented demand for surgical dressings. Commonly utilized for covering burn wounds and ulcers, non-adherent films and fine mesh gauze are anticipated to witness increased usage. Nevertheless, challenges such as inadequate reimbursement policies and rigorous regulatory approval processes may pose constraints on the expansion of the overall surgical dressings market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Surgical Dressings Market CAGR ~6% Key Surgical Dressings Companies 3M, Coloplast, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Convatec Inc., Smith+Nephew, Argentum Medical, Medline Industries, LP., Advancis Medical, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., B. Braun SE, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Essity, Organogenesis Inc., Medicare, Alliqua, among others

Surgical Dressings Market Assessment

Surgical Dressings Market Segmentation Surgical Dressings Market Segmentation By Product Type: Primary Dressings [Film Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Foam Dressings, and Others] And Secondary Dressings [Absorbents, Bandages, Adhesive Tapes, Protectives, and Others] Surgical Dressings Market Segmentation By Application: Ulcers, Burns, Organ Transplants, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Others Surgical Dressings Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Surgical Dressings Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Surgical Dressings Market 7 Surgical Dressings Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Surgical Dressings Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

