Support the Comoros in the preparation of the proposal to include the Historical Sultanates of the Comoros on the World Heritage List

You are invited to submit a proposal for services of [Support the Comoros in the preparation of the proposal to include the Historical Sultanates of the Comoros on the World Heritage List] in accordance with this invitation to tender.

The call for proposals consists of this cover page and the following annexes:

Appendix I Instructions to Bidders

Annex II General Conditions of the Contract

Annex III Terms of Reference - Mission (TOR)

Appendix IV Submission Form of the Proposal

Appendix V Cost Table

Annex VI Information Form concerning Bidders

Your electronic offer including the technical proposal and the financial proposal, in two separate electronic files, must be sent to the following address clt.procurement@unesco.org

The submission must be made by e-mail without any copy sent to other e-mail addresses. Proposals copied to other email accounts will be disqualified. The size of the attached files must not exceed a maximum of 10MB per email.

Reference: Support the Comoros in the preparation of the proposal for the inclusion of the Historical Sultanates of the Comoros on the World Heritage List

Deadline for submission of the RFP: 23/01/2024-midnight (GMT+1)

