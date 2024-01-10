January 11, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Legislative Agenda for 2024 General Assembly Session

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces Legislative Agenda for 2024 General Assembly Session

RICHMOND, VA – Today, Attorney General Miyares announced his legislative priorities and goals for the 2024 General Assembly session.

"This legislative session presents an opportunity for us to address crucial, bipartisan issues impacting Virginians' lives. My office is focused on fostering a safer and brighter future for all by championing legislation that will strengthen our legal system, safeguard victims' rights, and provide greater protections for the most vulnerable in our communities," said Attorney General Miyares. "Through close collaboration with legislators, we will continue to combat the opioid epidemic and human trafficking and reduce violent crime. I am committed to tackling the pressing challenges Virginians face daily and keeping my promises made on day one to make Virginia the safest place to live, work, and raise a family."

“I stand strongly in support of the Attorney General’s strategic approach to defending the rights of individuals who have suffered from a heinous crime happening in plain sight – human trafficking. Attorney General Miyares recognizes this is a multi-billion dollar criminal industry that denies freedom to millions and preys on the most vulnerable in our society, inflicting unimaginable suffering and exploitation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure the legal framework in Virginia effectively combats human trafficking and we work together towards eradicating this egregious violation of basic human rights,” said Delegate Mike Cherry, 74th District. “Attorney General Jason Miyares’ initiatives will continue to make Virginia a safer place to live and work. He has been a strong advocate for public accountability and transparency, and has been aggressive in pursuing criminals, especially those who distribute fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in our communities and schools. His efforts are greatly appreciated by the law enforcement community,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.

“The drug crisis has wreaked immeasurable harm on individuals, families, and communities in all corners of the Commonwealth. As the Chair of the Opioid Abatement Authority and resident of Southwest Virginia, which has been ground zero for the opioid overdose epidemic in Virginia, I recognize fully the support needed to combat this issue,” said Senator Todd Pillion, 6th District. “When non-opioids are mixed with opioids, medications like naloxone are not effective, which further exacerbates the epidemic. The legislation supported by Attorney General Miyares takes action when Congress fails to protect the health of citizens and curbs the devastating impact of substance abuse in our Commonwealth.”

Some of the legislation supported by the Attorney General includes:

HB 379 (Cherry) – Adds the trafficking purchase or sale of a minor as a violent crime to demonstrate our commitment to protecting our youth and ensuring that those who seek to exploit them face severe consequences for their actions.

HB 633 (Cherry) – Establishes a labor trafficking statute, making it punishable as a Class 4 felony, which brings state law in line with federal law.

HB 581 (Simonds) – Establishes Human Trafficking Response Teams by local Commonwealth’s Attorneys to ensure each locality is poised to handle instances of human trafficking.

HB 290 (Ballard) / SB197 (Diggs) – Protects victims by authorizing the Attorney General to conduct criminal prosecutions against child sexual assault offenders and human trafficking involving children.

Pending (Webert) / SB 265 (DeSteph) – Supports law enforcement by no longer requiring them to provide personally identifiable information when testifying in criminal cases.

Pending (Wilt) – Protects the safety of our children by expanding the list of offenses that prohibit an offender from working or volunteering in public or private schools or daycares, such as rape, sodomy, and incest.

HB 635 (C. Obenshain) / SB208 (Diggs) – Allows for victims to be notified or given release information of juveniles released or bonded from custody or commitment.

Pending (Peake) – Ensures innocent victims are not revictimized by clarifying that inchoate offenses – attempt, solicitation, or conspiracy – for certain crimes are not eligible to receive enhanced earned sentence credits

HB 308 (Ballard) – Expands the list of offenses that prohibit a person from petitioning the Parole Board for conditional release as a geriatric prisoner to ease the stress on victims.

HB 768 (Delaney) – Eases the burden of a child victim testifying by expanding the age range of using two-way closed-circuit television in a criminal case to include any child younger than 18 years of age at the time of the trial.

Pending (Oates) – Provides emotional support persons for victims in rape shield motions.

HB155 (Green) – Removes the burden of proof from innocent victims of sexual assault to minors by eliminating the time required to apply for assistance from the Virginia Victims Fund.

Pending (Hodges) / Pending (Pillion) – Adds Xylazine as a schedule III-controlled substance to protect the health of the Commonwealth’s citizens to combat emerging threats in the ongoing drug crisis.

Pending (Freitas) – Marks the seventh day of November as Victims of Communism Day by proclamation of the Governor to ensure history does not repeat itself and requires the Board of Education to include in the the standards of learning for grades six through 12 to study the dangers of communism.

HB 13 (Ware) – Increases civic knowledge and engagement of high school students by requiring them to pass the civics portion of the U.S. Naturalization Test in order to graduate high school.

