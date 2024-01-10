Fifteen local stations get set for Hits Radio rebrand

The rebrand of the Bauer Media Group owned stations takes place this April

Bauer Media Audio UK is announcing today that fifteen of its local stations in England and Wales are to rebrand to Hits Radio from April this year.

The stations, which include Gem Radio in the East Midlands and Radio City in Liverpool, are all currently part of the Hits Radio Network in England and Wales – home to shows from nationally known presenters including Fleur East, Sam Thompson, Gemma Atkinson and Sarah Jane Crawford, along with local Breakfast shows.

Alongside Hits Radio’s ARIA award winning music formula of today’s biggest hits and biggest throwbacks, listeners will still be able to enjoy a mixture of locally and nationally produced programming as well as all of their regular local news, information, traffic and travel.

Bauer Media Audio UK CEO, Simon Myciunka said: ‘Today marks a brand-new chapter in the history of these local stations as they become Hits Radio. The stations’ transformation into a nationally recognised brand ensures that we will continue to provide our listeners with the content they love, seamlessly blending the best that local and national radio has to offer.’

Gary Stein, Group Programme Director for the Hits Radio Network said: ‘We are passionate about radio and the unique mix of companionship, information and entertainment that it offers and want to make sure it thrives in years to come. The audio landscape has evolved dramatically in recent years and, thanks to advances in digital listening, there is even more choice for audiences than ever before. By transforming local stations into this nationally recognised brand, we’re really excited by the potential that Hits Radio has to grow.’

There will be no scheduling or local presenter changes as a result of this rebrand and all stations will retain their Breakfast shows.

The following stations will be rebranded to Hits Radio:

Free Radio Birmingham

Free Radio Coventry & Warwickshire

Free Radio Herefordshire & Worcestershire

Free Radio Black Country & Shropshire

Gem Radio

Hallam FM

Lincs FM

Metro Radio

Pulse 1

Radio City

Rock FM

Signal 1

TFM

Viking FM

Wave Swansea

