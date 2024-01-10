Governor Cooper Announces Danish Telecommunications Company to Locate North American Hub to Gaston County

NORTH CAROLINA, January 10 - Lynddahl Telecom America Inc. (LTA), a duct solutions company for fiber optics installations, will create 54 new jobs in Gaston County, Governor Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $5.6 million over the next three years to establish its first North American plastic extrusion production site in Belmont.

“North Carolina is benefiting yet again from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with Lynddahl Telecom’s decision to make Gaston County its North American home,” said Governor Cooper. “Expanding access to high-speed internet is imperative to closing our digital divide, and having companies in our corner that are well-equipped to extend broadband throughout our rural regions puts us closer to high quality internet for everyone.”

Building on more than 30 years of international experience in the fiber optics and duct industry, the three founders established the parent company in Denmark in 2020. Having seen extensive success in Europe, LTA incorporated in 2023 as a subsidiary of Lynddahl Telecom A/S with the aim of offering duct solutions for the North American market. The company specializes in product development and customization as a supplier of complete duct solutions for fiber optics for the international telecom industry. LTA will begin operations with a 55,000-square-foot facility to manufacture the protective conduits for fiber-optic cables.

“Everyone is increasingly expecting high speed internet everywhere – be it for remote work, distance learning or leisure. Over the next decade, historic investments into upgrading broadband access throughout America will be made and this represents a major business opportunity for us. We have found a cost-effective method to rapidly deploy fiber optics in Europe and we are excited about being able to offer this to our American, Canadian and Mexican partners,” said Jacob Ulrik Petersen, President of LTA.

“North Carolina continues to rank as a leading state for doing business in America,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “I am proud to see our state compete to win more economic opportunities with innovative companies like Lynddahl Telecom America that will benefit from our diverse manufacturing workforce, affordability, and our shared commitment to digital equity.”

New positions created by LTA will include production managers, plastics engineers, administrative officers, and production technicians. Salaries will vary by position; however, the average annual wage is $60,315, exceeding the Gaston County average of $50,746. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $3.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help LTA establish its new production site. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“I am pleased to welcome Lynddahl Telecom America to Gaston County,” said State Senator Brad Overcash. “I am confident that Gaston’s first-rate workforce, educational opportunities, and business-friendly atmosphere will set the stage for Lynddahl to be successful and prosperous.”

“Congratulations to Lynddahl Telecom America on making their home in North Carolina,” said N.C. Representative John Torbett. “It makes me proud to see Gaston County support the expansion of high-speed internet across the nation through this project and I look forward to seeing what heights this company will reach in the future.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina Community College System, Gaston County, the Division of Workforce Solutions, the City of Belmont, the Gaston County Economic Development Commission, and Duke Energy.

###