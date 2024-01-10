Exhibition - Memories of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate is organizing the ' Denktaş in the Memories of EMU Exhibition' in memory of the 12th anniversary of the passing and 100th birthday of the Founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the late Rauf Raif Denktaş.

The exhibition, compiled from the archives of the Denktaş Foundation, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hasan Cicioğlu, and Journalist İsmet Ezel, will include photographs and materials within the EMU. The Opening Ceremony of the Exhibition will take place on Thursday, 11 January, 2024, at 18:00 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center.

Curated by EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya, the exhibition received contributions from student assistants during archive research, and the EMU Photography Club during the setup phase. It features Denktaş's photographs taken at the university, newspaper articles from that period, and related materials.

The ' Denktaş in the Memories of EMU Exhibition' will be open for visitors until 18 January, 2024, on week days between 10:00 and 17:00.