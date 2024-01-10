The Winners of the 'Game Jam' Game Design Competition Organized by EMU Game Design and Development Community Announced

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Student Clubs Unit held a 'Game Jam' competition where participants had 48 hours to create a game, themed 'Unstable,' organized by the Game Design and Development Community. The event took place at the Communication Faculty, Department of Visual Arts and Visual Communication Design, offering participants a short simulation opportunity for their future careers in the industry. Thirty students from 7 teams participated in the event. EMU Rector, Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, visited the participating students in person to observe their work. Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed the significance of this event and urged for continued efforts to organize it on a larger scale in the next term.

Presentations to the Jury Members

After the intense work put in by the participants day and night, as the clock stopped, the teams presented their developed games to the jury members consisting of EMU Communication Faculty, Department of Visual Arts and Visual Communication Design Senior Instructors Deha Mertkal and Hamid Zakeri Hanjani, Instructor Orod Peykanfar, and members of the EMU Game Design and Development Community Executive Board, Emre Kaçan and Rahmi Direnç Sezer, initiating the evaluation process.

Winners Announced

Participants were evaluated based on theme relevance, creativity, gameplay, audio, visual, and technical aspects. Additionally, all participants assessed other competing projects, providing objective evaluations and scoring each other. These evaluations were combined under an overall score, and the top three teams were awarded their prizes at a ceremony held at the EMU Communication Faculty, Department of Visual Arts and Visual Communication Design.

Scoring 81.5 out of 90, significantly impressing the jury with their visual and audio elements, the team 'Scubadivers and Beekeepers' claimed the first place with their horror game titled 'Borderline Sanity.' The team 'INT GAME () {}' secured the second position by merging puzzle and parkour mechanics, showcasing creative gameplay in their game 'Boll-E.' The team 'Unknown' grabbed the third place by developing a successful product like 'Mob Shooter,' earning praise for theme relevance and gameplay with their game 'Chip Head.