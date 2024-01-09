Attorney General Josh Stein Urges Action to Support Law Enforcement on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today highlighted proposals to better recruit and retain law enforcement in North Carolina on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. He was joined by Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong, Raleigh Police Deputy Chief Zachary Lechette, and Capitol Police Deputy Chief Terry Green to discuss solutions to the staffing and retention challenges that law enforcement agencies and sheriffs’ offices are dealing with throughout North Carolina.

“On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we all must take a moment to recognize and thank our law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They put their lives on the line each day to protect us, and we must do more to support them and get them the resources they need. Continuing to ignore this problem is making our communities less safe – we need to do more to recruit and retain law enforcement.”

Last year, Attorney General Stein and law enforcement leaders proposed a new public safety package to the legislature to help deal with staffing shortages and other issues facing law enforcement. Their plan includes the following proposals:

Offer law enforcement hiring bonuses to out-of-state officers and military veterans.

Launch a public awareness and out-of-state recruiting campaign.

Stop the pension penalty so that retired officers can continue to work.

Incentivize further education and training for officers.

Offer mental health and wellness resources.

Expand the Criminal Justice Fellows program to all 100 counties.

Attorney General Stein is committed to continuing to address these public safety challenges to keep North Carolinians safe.

