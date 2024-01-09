Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,243 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Urges Action to Support Law Enforcement on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today highlighted proposals to better recruit and retain law enforcement in North Carolina on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. He was joined by Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong, Raleigh Police Deputy Chief Zachary Lechette, and Capitol Police Deputy Chief Terry Green to discuss solutions to the staffing and retention challenges that law enforcement agencies and sheriffs’ offices are dealing with throughout North Carolina.

“On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we all must take a moment to recognize and thank our law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They put their lives on the line each day to protect us, and we must do more to support them and get them the resources they need. Continuing to ignore this problem is making our communities less safe – we need to do more to recruit and retain law enforcement.”

Last year, Attorney General Stein and law enforcement leaders proposed a new public safety package to the legislature to help deal with staffing shortages and other issues facing law enforcement. Their plan includes the following proposals:

  • Offer law enforcement hiring bonuses to out-of-state officers and military veterans.
  • Launch a public awareness and out-of-state recruiting campaign.
  • Stop the pension penalty so that retired officers can continue to work.
  • Incentivize further education and training for officers.
  • Offer mental health and wellness resources.
  • Expand the Criminal Justice Fellows program to all 100 counties.

Attorney General Stein is committed to continuing to address these public safety challenges to keep North Carolinians safe.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Urges Action to Support Law Enforcement on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more