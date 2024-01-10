Update: 2024 Trout Stocking on Tellico River and Citico Creek

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is adjusting its normal stocking practices on Tellico River and Citico Creek in 2024 due to the U.S. Forest Service’s Bald River Bridge replacement project and lingering damage to Forest Service roads from the severe flood of August 2023.

These temporary changes are an effort to mitigate risk of injury to hatchery staff and damage to stocking vehicles from poor road conditions and wintry weather along the detour route from Tellico Hatchery to Citico Creek (i.e., North River Road and Cherohala Skyway). There will be no change in fishing regulations. A Tellico-Citico daily permit will be required for fishing, and day closures will remain in effect.

· Tellico River will continue to be stocked weekly beginning the last week of February through July; however, stocking will only occur from the North River confluence upstream to the Tennessee/North Carolina Stateline until Bald River Bridge is replaced.

· Citico Creek will be stocked every two weeks beginning the second week of April through mid-July until Bald River Bridge is replaced.

Tellico Hatchery is dedicated to providing anglers with the best trout fishing experience possible and will continue to stock quality trout throughout the area. TWRA encourages anglers to visit the USFS Cherokee National Forest’s website and Facebook page for updates on roads and alternate routes during the Bald River Bridge replacement project. Visit TNWildlife.org or TWRA social media for updates on trout stockings.

