State Auditor Receives New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School Petition for Audit

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a citizen-requested petition for an audit of the New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. A total of 79 signatures were needed for the State Auditor’s Office to conduct a petition audit, the Auditor’s Office received 128 signatures.

The audit will be starting in early fall as soon as the school closes out its year-end books. The audit period will review from June 30, 2023, until July 1, 2024. The petition audit will take the place of the regularly scheduled audit the school is required by law to undergo.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration may contact the State Auditor’s Office at ndsao@nd.gov or by calling 701-328-2241.