European Solidarity Corps: up to one year volunteering in Germany – open to young Armenians and Ukrainians 

The German community association Gemeinwesenverein Heerstraße Nord eV, based in Berlin, invites young people from Armenia and Ukraine to join its team for up to one year.

Volunteering can take place during the period from 1 March 2024 to 28 February 2025.

The centre aims to foster cultural diversity, entertainment, and intergenerational collaboration. Through theatre, music events, choir participation, social gatherings, and programmes, the organisation promotes mutual understanding, respect, and shared experiences among participants of all ages. The focus is on empowering individuals to actively engage in their community, fostering solidarity and intergenerational cohesion.

It can be either a spare room in a neighbouring flat or private accommodation with a family. Each volunteer receives meals and pocket money. In addition, they receive a monthly travel ticket to the AB area in Berlin.

Within two months, the volunteer will be able to enrol in a basic German language course and then join the German language courses of the European Solidarity Corps.

The organisation welcomes motivated and open-minded young individuals of any gender or educational background. Knowledge of German or English is an advantage, but not mandatory.

There is no specific deadline for this call.

