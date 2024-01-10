Capital Concrete Co. grows South Carolina footprint with new operation in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Capital Concrete Co., a construction materials supplier, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Fairfield County. The company’s $8.25 million investment will create 17 new jobs.

Founded in 2006, Capital Concrete Co. has four, existing South Carolina locations providing ready-mix concrete products for all project types. The new plant, located at 355 Commerce Blvd. in Ridgeway, will be the company’s fifth location, giving it closer proximity to serve customers in Fairfield County.

Operations will be online in the third quarter of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Capital Concrete Co. team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Capital Concrete Co. is excited to partner with Fairfield County and South Carolina for our continuing expansion plans in the Midlands. The site in the Walter Brown Industrial Park is well situated for future growth and will further job creation and investment in the region, and we look forward to being a good corporate citizen in this regard.” -Capital Concrete Co. President Rusty Shealy

“Capital Concrete Co.’s continued success in South Carolina is a testament to the state’s positive economic climate. The company’s $8.25 million investment in Fairfield County will reinforce its commitment to building a solid South Carolina-based brand.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We congratulate Capital Concrete Co. on its latest expansion and look forward to the development opportunities this new operation brings to Fairfield County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am excited that Capital Concrete chose to locate in Fairfield County! They’ve demonstrated to us that they want to be a good industrial partner in Fairfield County, and I look forward to watching the citizens benefiting from the new jobs created.” -Fairfield County Council Chair Doug Pauley

“We enthusiastically celebrate Capital Concrete Co. establishing new operations in Fairfield County and choosing South Carolina as its home for the fifth time. This is another victory for our extraordinary region.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

FIVE FAST FACTS