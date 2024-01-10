SOARCE Webinar Series: Ocean Acidification in the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa

American Samoa is home to some of the most resilient coral reefs in the world. From the 500-year-old giant Porites corals in Ta’u, to the heat resistant “super corals” in Ofu, and the thriving coral communities in Fagatele Bay. The reefs protect the shorelines, provide food for families, and play an integral role in Samoan culture and heritage. The National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa is working with partners to better understand how ocean acidification may affect these resources and the communities that rely on them. Efforts include monitoring ocean acidification indicators, integration of ocean acidification into climate vulnerability and adaptation efforts, and education and outreach.

Sharing Ocean Acidification Resources for Communicators and Educators (SOARCE) webinar series aims to promote a better supported society. It is an initiative of the Ocean Acidification Programme (OAP) developed and implemented by NOAA.

NOAA Ocean Acidification Program, via YouTube, 13 December 2023. Video & text.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related