First “Talk Shop with Idaho Fish and Game” gathering will be held on January 17 in Coeur d’Alene

Anyone from the public is encouraged to attend. Free food and soft drinks will be provided, and folks who attend can expect to hear a ten-minute presentation about a topic of interest followed by plenty of time to mingle with staff and have conversations about questions, concerns or ideas they may have.

Talk Shop gatherings are quite different from and more conversational than many other Fish and Game meetings folks may be used to. In addition, Talk Shop gatherings are not part of the season setting or management planning processes. Quite simply, the intent of Talk Shop gatherings is for Fish and Game staff to listen to and get to know the hunters, anglers, trappers and wildlife enthusiasts they serve – which is all of you.

Many Fish and Game staff from the Panhandle Region will be there on Jan. 17, and they look forward to seeing many of you!

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about Talk Shop with Idaho Fish and Game.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.