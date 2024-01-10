Street Context Welcomes New Board Member and Advisors to Strengthen its Vision and Growth Strategy
Street Context adds board member and industry advisors, furthering its mission to power the email infrastructure connecting the capital marketsTORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Context, the top email intelligence platform for the capital markets, proudly announces the addition of a new board member and two industry advisors. These strategic appointments underscore the company's commitment to enhancing its leadership and furthering its mission to power the email infrastructure that connects the industry.
Andrew Tai joins Street Context's board of directors, bringing with him a wealth of expertise and an impressive track record. With a career spanning industries, geographies, and levels of company maturity, Andrew is poised to play a pivotal role in guiding Street Context towards its next phase of growth and success.
Andrew’s software industry experience includes founding and growing Motoinsight organically from zero to $20M revenue and helping scale AutoSync to $100M revenue through bolt-on acquisitions. He also brings c-level operating experience in a $300M revenue marketplace business at TRADER Corp. Andrew’s earlier career before entrepreneurship was in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and private equity at Onex Partners.
Additionally, Sashi Dias Valtz and Rishi Nangalia join Street Context as industry advisors, contributing their extensive knowledge, experience, and relationships in the capital markets. Their collective insights and strategic guidance will be instrumental in steering Street Context towards achieving its strategic objectives and growth targets.
Rishi has been working with Street Context for the past 18 months and is formalizing his role as an advisor, bringing his experience advising 30+ startups, founding OPCO Advisory (OPCO), and years of experience at firms such as Refinitiv, Thompson Reuters, and Goldman Sachs. He has been recognized through various industry awards including Fintech 40 (multiple times) and Best Electronic Trading Team. He believes that supporting and investing in risk-taking entrepreneurs and early-stage ventures is one of the best ways to engage with and learn from the transformational technologies and business disruption currently impacting the world.
Sashi joins us as an advisor with over 20 years of global institutional financial services experience from Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch and most recently held positions running sales and client strategy teams with Fintech firm, Symphony and global account management at Digital Asset exchange, Coinbase. She has received recognition from Women in Finance for Excellence in Fintech and recently founded a fintech and blockchain consulting and advisory practice. She is focused on bringing her expertise and GTM planning knowledge to Fintech as a broad ecosystem to bridge market opportunities in Finserv, Blockchain, and Web3 technology. Sashi is passionate about developing transformative strategies, creating opportunities and solutions for innovative companies.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew, Sashi, and Rishi to the Street Context team," said Blair Livingston, Street Context CEO. "Their exceptional backgrounds and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable assets as we continue to innovate and drive forward in our mission to power the email infrastructure that connects the industry."
Street Context remains dedicated to turning email into a source of actionable insights for the capital markets, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and fostering innovation. The collective expertise and guidance of our new board member and advisors will undoubtedly elevate our capabilities and steer us toward greater success.
About Street Context:
Street Context is the only email intelligence software purpose-built for the pace and scale of global capital markets. In this industry, deals are won and lost in the inbox within minutes, but CRMs and email marketing tools don’t provide the timely, streamlined data firms need to act first and fast. Our software enables buy- and sell-side teams to cut through the email chaos so they can focus on high-value conversations. That’s why Street Context has never lost a client and is loved by its users in more than 30 countries.
