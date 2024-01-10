The Edible Nuts Market's Global Surge to Over US$ 191.3 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Growing Demand in Europe, USA | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing awareness of the health benefits of raw cashews, almonds, and peanuts fuels increased consumption. Chestnuts and pistachios are sought for their flavor additions.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the World Goes Nuts about Nuts, Edible Nuts Market to Surpass US$ 191.3 Billion by 2033 Nowadays With CAGR of 7.9%, consumers worldwide are considering nutrient-rich and healthy foods for maintaining fitness and preventing diseases. As a result, edible nuts have become popular due to their high content of antioxidants, proteins and multiple essential vitamins. The popularity of whole nuts is particularly soaring for their applications across businesses specializing in baked products, confectionery, and desserts.



Consumers who regularly visit gyms for body building and general fitness purposes are increasingly turning to nuts. In recent years, several establishments in the food service sector have also added nuts to their respective menus to cater to the significant demand for nut-based preparations from such consumers.

Lately, global digital transformation has facilitated quick expansion of a wide range of industries in the worldwide market. With the escalating use of the internet among customers, multiple companies in the market for edible nuts are choosing to promote and sell products via online sales channels. Consumers are also increasingly preferring to buy edible nuts online due to convenience. This is providing manufacturers with further encouragement to cement their positions across several online sales channels. Food service platforms and specialty stores are also likely to contribute to driving edible nut sales between 2023 and 2033.

Key Takeaways from the Edible Nuts Market Study

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for edible nuts is likely to register a US$ 89.7 billion in 2023.

in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the global market for edible nuts is anticipated to record acceleration at a robust 7.9% CAGR.

CAGR. In 2033, the global market for edible nuts is slated to be valued at US$ 191.3 billion .

. In North America, the United States is poised to emerge as the biggest contributor to the expansion of the regional market.

In Europe, Germany market for edible nuts is projected to perform well owing to its status as a leading importer of cashew nuts.

In Asia Pacific, India is likely to outperform other markets owing to the cultural importance of nut consumption in the country.

“Owing to rising internet penetration worldwide, it is likely that more consumers will get to know about the health benefits of edible nuts. As a result, thousands of consumers are expected to start incorporating nuts into their daily diets from 2023 to 2033.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is winning?

Several top manufacturers of edible nuts are focused on offering edible nuts at affordable prices. Different companies are leveraging integrated production approaches to ensure the availability of cost-effective edible nuts products. The ultimate objective of leading players is to expand their production capacities and establishing themselves as forces to be reckoned with.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Diamond Foods, Inc.

Olam International Ltd

Blue Diamond Growers

Mariani Nut Company

Select Harvests Limited

Durak Findik

Grower Direct Nut Co. Ltd

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Hines Nut Company

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts

The Wonderful Company LLC

Germack Pistachio Company

Nichols Farms

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella Inc.

Edible Nuts Market by Category

By Product Type:

Cashews

Almonds

Pistachios

Peanuts

Chestnuts



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Whole Plain Roasted Salted

Powder

Splits

By End-Use:

Food service industry

Household

By Distribution Channel:

Store-Based Retailing

Hypermarkets /Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



