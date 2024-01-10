Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 821 New WV Business Registrations for December of 2023

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 821 new businesses statewide during the month of December according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Wirt County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of four new business registrations, a 1.97% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Doddridge, Calhoun, Gilmer and Summers County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Wirt County - 1.97% growth. Doddridge County - 1.80% growth. Calhoun County - 1.67% growth. Gilmer County - 1.45% growth. Summers County - 1.38% growth.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered in December include Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Raleigh and Cabell.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 120 new registrations. Monongalia County - 65 new registrations. Berkeley County - 55 new registrations. Raleigh County - 53 new registrations. Cabell County - 50 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,885 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 19.75% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

All businesses that are registered with the WV Secretary of State's Office must file an Annual Report each year after January 1. Make sure your business remains in good standing by filing your Annual Report well before the June 30 deadline.

Remember, a third-party vendor is not required to file an Annual Report. The WV One Stop Business Portal makes completing your filing quick and easy with 24/7 access and guest filing that allows you to file without making an account.

File now by visiting the WV One Stop Business Portal​.​