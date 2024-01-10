Visit Central Florida Welcome Center Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation To Enhance Accessibility Measures

Visit Central Florida Welcome Center is now autism certified after completing a certification process to better understand and accommodate autistic visitors.

More visitors and their families need to feel welcomed and understood so they can create memories and feel comfortable traveling.” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

DAVENPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Central Florida Welcome Center is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), which is a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). IBCCES awards this credential to organizations whose staff have completed specialized training and a certification process to better understand and accommodate autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

“As the prevalence of autism rises, we at the Welcome Center feel that certification is more than just good for business, it is simply the right thing to do,” said Justin Laferriere, Senior Visitor Service Manager for Visit Central Florida. “Autistic individuals have every right to enjoy our services as anyone else. By learning more about this community, we hope to not only improve their lives but gain wisdom from the experience.”

Staffed by local experts passionate about visitor services, the Welcome Center serves not only as a hub for information and assistance but also houses the USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Hall of Fame and Museum. Notably, the Welcome Center joins LEGOLAND Florida Resort and the Peppa Pig Theme Park as Certified Autism Centers™, all of which are located in Polk County.

“More visitors and their families need to feel welcomed and understood so they can create memories and feel comfortable traveling. We are thrilled to partner with Visit Central Florida Welcome Center as the team enhances its focus on accessibility and ensures that more travelers can have a fantastic experience," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For over two decades, IBCCES has stood at the forefront of cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals across various sectors worldwide. The programs offered by IBCCES include evidence-based content that incorporates the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure sustained learning and a meaningful impact.

Additionally, IBCCES manages AutismTravel.com, a complimentary online resource for families that lists certified locations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination featured on the site has met the stringent requirements of the Certified Autism Center (CAC) program.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Visit Central Florida: Visit Central Florida is the official destination marketing organization for Central Florida’s Polk County. At the heart of it is the Welcome Center, a destination for information, discount attraction tickets, Polk-flavored souvenirs, free orange juice samples and more. Staffed by local experts passionate about visitor service, the Welcome Center is also home to the USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Hall of Fame and Museum. Both LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and the Peppa Pig Theme Park, both located in Polk County, have previously received the CAC certification.