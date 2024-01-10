Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Estimated to reach USD 3.91 billion and Expand at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2031: TMR Report

Increasing integration of blood pressure monitoring devices into telemedicine platforms for remote consultations and diagnostics.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for blood pressure monitoring devices is estimated to reach US$ 3.91 billion by the end of 2031.

A growing preference for home-based care and self-monitoring drives demand for user-friendly, easy-to-operate blood pressure devices, promoting convenience and encouraging proactive health management. Tailored healthcare solutions emphasizing personalized blood pressure management strategies, considering individual patient data and lifestyle factors, steer the market towards more targeted and effective devices and services.

The industry's shift towards value-based care models, focusing on patient outcomes and cost-effectiveness, prompts healthcare providers to adopt reliable and cost-efficient blood pressure monitoring solutions. Embracing data analytics and artificial intelligence to interpret blood pressure data, enabling predictive insights and preventive care measures, fosters a new dimension in patient-centric healthcare approaches.

Efforts to make blood pressure monitoring devices more accessible and affordable in developing regions, addressing disparities in healthcare access, pave the way for market expansion and healthcare inclusivity.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The blood pressure monitoring devices market thrives in a competitive landscape with key players like Omron Healthcare, Inc., A&D Company, Limited, and SunTech Medical dominating. Intense rivalry fosters innovation, driving diverse product offerings—from digital monitors to ambulatory and wearable devices.

Technological advancements, accuracy in readings, user-friendly interfaces, and portability define competitive strategies. Emerging players focusing on remote patient monitoring solutions and integration with digital health platforms contribute to market diversification.

Factors like product reliability, ease of use, and regulatory compliance significantly influence consumer preferences, reshaping the dynamic and expanding blood pressure monitoring devices market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Celularity Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Welch Allyn Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.)

Schiller AG

American Diagnostic Corporation

SPENGLER

Spacelabs Healthcare

Withings SA

SunTech Medical Inc. (Halma plc)

A&D Medical

Product Portfolio

Schiller AG specializes in medical equipment, offering a comprehensive range of innovative solutions such as patient monitors , defibrillators, and ECG machines, providing cutting-edge medical technology for healthcare professionals worldwide.

, defibrillators, and ECG machines, providing cutting-edge medical technology for healthcare professionals worldwide. American Diagnostic Corporation is renowned for its diagnostic medical instruments , including stethoscopes, blood pressure devices, and otoscopes, providing high-quality, precision instruments trusted by healthcare practitioners globally.

, including stethoscopes, blood pressure devices, and otoscopes, providing high-quality, precision instruments trusted by healthcare practitioners globally. SPENGLER focuses on medical devices, specializing in high-end diagnostic tools such as sphygmomanometers, thermometers, and medical furniture, delivering reliable and accurate medical equipment catering to professional healthcare settings.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Digital sphygmomanometers lead the blood pressure monitoring devices market due to their convenience, accuracy, and widespread adoption in healthcare settings and homes.

Homecare settings lead the blood pressure monitoring devices market due to increased demand for convenient, user-friendly monitoring devices at home.

North America leads the blood pressure monitoring devices market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and higher technological adoption rates.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing demand for remote monitoring solutions drives the market, allowing real-time blood pressure tracking and management.

Innovations in wearable and digital devices enhance accuracy, convenience, and connectivity.

Increasing prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases worldwide fuels market growth.

Improving healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, boosts the adoption of blood pressure monitoring devices.

Growing geriatric population globally drives the need for regular blood pressure monitoring, stimulating market expansion.

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the market due to a strong healthcare infrastructure and robust adoption of advanced medical technologies . Technological innovations, coupled with rising cases of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, drive demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Strategic partnerships between healthcare providers and device manufacturers further propel market growth in this region.

. Technological innovations, coupled with rising cases of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, drive demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Strategic partnerships between healthcare providers and device manufacturers further propel market growth in this region. Europe boasts a mature market, characterized by increased healthcare expenditure and stringent regulatory standards . Growing geriatric population and a focus on preventive healthcare fuel the demand for accurate and user-friendly blood pressure monitors, emphasizing accuracy and reliability.

. Growing geriatric population and a focus on preventive healthcare fuel the demand for accurate and user-friendly blood pressure monitors, emphasizing accuracy and reliability. Asia Pacific shows considerable growth potential attributed to rising awareness of hypertension management, lifestyle diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The region's vast population and increasing healthcare investments drive market expansion, offering lucrative opportunities for blood pressure monitoring device manufacturers.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Segments

By Device

Sphygmomanometers

Mercury Sphygmomanometers

Aneroid Sphygmomanometers

Digital Sphygmomanometers

Blood Pressure Monitors

Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Pressure Transducers

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

