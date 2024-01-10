Students and faculty of HFPJC visits Tsinghua University

MACAU, January 10 - Students and faculty of Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC) of the University of Macau (UM) visited Xiuzhong College of Tsinghua University. As the first exchange activity between the two colleges since the establishment of their sister-college relationship, the trip aimed to provide a learning and exchange platform for students and faculty from the two colleges, and promote comprehensive and in-depth exchanges and cooperation between the two colleges in the areas of residential college system, innovative practices, cultural education, and sustainable development.

During their time in Beijing, students and faculty from HFPJC and Xiuzhong College visited the Beijing Office of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, where they were warmly welcomed by Si Chen, chief of the Exchange Division. During the visit, the delegation learned about the stories of Macao students studying at universities in northern China and the communication platform that is specially set up for them. The two parties also shared their perspectives on the significance of Macao’s return to the motherland and the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy for Macao. The students experienced the care and support from the motherland and witnessed the solidarity among Macao students. Additionally, students and faculty of HFPJC participated in the Macao Culture Promotion Day organised by Macao students studying at Tsinghua University to celebrate the 24th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland.

Students and faculty of HFPJC also took part in the Sustainable Development Academic Festival organised by Xiuzhong College. Zhang Qiyue, a student representative of HJPJC, delivered a presentation titled ‘Recycled Soap: An Environmental Cooperation Project Between Hotels, NGOs, and Universities’ and engaged in in-depth discussions with experts, scholars, and students. She shared her research findings and perspectives on sustainable development, as well as the importance and challenges of sustainable development. Moreover, during a seminar, students from HJPJC and Xiuzhong College engaged in discussions on the preservation of Macao’s cultural heritage and sustainable tourism, sparking inspiration for innovative approaches to sustainable tourism development.

Led by students of Xiuzhong College, the delegation from HFPJC visited the campus of Tsinghua University, including the History Museum, Art Museum, Science Museum, and the Fundamental Industry Training Center. In-depth discussions on the development of student organisations in residential colleges were also held. Through visits and exchanges, students and faculty of HFPJC learned about Tsinghua University’s academic atmosphere and research capabilities, as well as its development features and educational philosophy, which broadened their academic horizons. Members of both colleges also celebrated the winter solstice together, participated in ice skating, and attended a New Year’s Eve concert, enhancing their friendship in a joyful atmosphere.

To enhance their understanding of the motherland, the HFPJC delegation visited important historical sites such as Tiananmen Square, the National Museum of China, and the Palace Museum. These visits enabled them to gain a deeper understanding of the history and culture of the Chinese nation and experience the profundity of Chinese civilisation, thereby strengthening their sense of belonging to the motherland.

The trip was the first exchange activity between HFPJC and Xiuzhong College since the establishment of their sister-college relationship, and Xiuzhong College will pay a return visit to HFPJC this year. The exchange visits not only aim to deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two colleges, but also provide students and faculty with an opportunity to broaden their horizons and share their experiences. In the future, the two colleges will promote more in-depth exchanges and cooperation, facilitate the development and innovation of the residential college system, and cultivate more outstanding talent with global perspectives and innovative spirits.