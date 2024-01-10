【Expand international markets】MGTO welcomes Air Macau’s launch of air route to Kuala Lumpur

MACAU, January 10 - Air Macau launched the air route between Macao and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today (10 January), marked by the first flight that arrived in Macao this evening. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Air Macau hosted a welcome ceremony, with the hope that the air route will increase direct flights between Macao and Southeast Asia, thus boosting the diversity of visitations, as the destination taps into international visitor markets with great efforts.

Direct flights stimulate international visitor flows

Air Macau’s first flight from Kuala Lumpur to Macao, NX921, arrived at Macao in the evening of 10 January. To convey the city’s warmth and hospitality, MGTO arranged Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK to show up at the Macau International Airport and welcome the passengers as well as a Malaysian travel trade and media delegation, ready to experience Macao in a four-day familiarization trip. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes also joined the launch ceremony for Air Macau’s Macao – Kuala Lumpur Air Route and welcome occasion on the day.

Senna Fernandes expressed that Air Macau’s direct flight service between Macao and Kuala Lumpur boosts the convenience of travel from Southeast Asia to Macao. More Malaysian and international visitors will be attracted to experience the destination’s breadth of appeal in “tourism +”. Exchange and cooperation will be enhanced in tourism, culture and commerce between the two destinations.

Malaysia ranks as fifth greatest international visitor market

Meet the demand with more flights

Malaysia currently ranks fifth among international visitor markets for Macao and eighth among the top ten visitor source markets. With Air Macau’s launch of the air route between Macao and Malaysia, the number of direct flights between both destinations went up to 17 per week. The frequency of flights will be gradually increased in the future. The greater connectivity eases people’s travel between Macao and Malaysia.

Malaysia is an international visitor market that holds great potential. Committed to the “1+4” development strategy for adequate diversification, MGTO will continue to roll out marketing initiatives actively to energize Malaysians’ intent to visit Macao and tap the potential of Southeast Asia visitor markets.