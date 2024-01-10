Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Azacitidine betapharm, azacitidine, Date of authorisation: 24/03/2020, Revision: 6, Status: Authorised

Azacitidine betapharm can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started and monitored under the supervision of a doctor experienced in the use of cancer medicines. Before receiving Azacitidine betapharm, patients should receive medicines to prevent nausea (feeling sick) and vomiting.

The recommended dose of Azacitidine betapharm depends on the patient’s height and weight. It is given as an injection under the skin of the upper arm, thigh or abdomen (tummy) every day for 1 week, followed by 3 weeks with no treatment. This 4-week period is one ‘cycle’. Treatment is given for at least 6 cycles and, if it is working, it is continued for as long as it benefits the patient. The liver, kidneys and blood should be checked before each cycle. If the blood counts fall too low or if the patient develops kidney problems, the next treatment cycle should be delayed, or a lower dose should be used.

For more information about using Azacitidine betapharm, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.