Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Remicade, infliximab, Date of authorisation: 13/08/1999, Revision: 63, Status: Authorised

Rheumatoid arthritis

Remicade has been studied in a total of 1,432 patients with rheumatoid arthritis in two studies. In these studies, more patients taking Remicade in combination with methotrexate showed a reduction in symptoms than those taking methotrexate alone, as well as less damage to the joints and greater improvements in physical function.

Crohn’s disease

In Crohn’s disease in adults, Remicade was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in 1,090 adults in four studies. In these studies Remicade produced a greater improvement in symptoms, led to fistulae healing in more patients and increased the time that patients continued to respond to treatment.

The effects of adding Remicade to existing treatment have also been studied in 103 children and adolescents with Crohn’s disease who were aged between 6 and 17 years. Most of the patients showed a reduction in symptoms after adding Remicade to their existing treatment.

A sixth study in 508 adult patients looked at the number of patients whose symptoms improved and who did not need additional treatment with corticosteroids (other medicines used in Crohn’s disease). The patients were treated for 6 months with Remicade, another medicine azathioprine, or the combination of Remicade and azathioprine. Remicade alone and in combination with azathioprine was more effective than azathioprine alone.

Ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis

For ulcerative colitis (728 adults), ankylosing spondylitis (70 adults) and psoriatic arthritis (104 adults), Remicade has been compared with placebo. More adult patients receiving Remicade had a reduction in symptoms than those receiving placebo.

In a study with 60 children aged between 6 and 17 years with ulcerative colitis 73% of patients responded to treatment with Remicade at week eight (44 out of 60).

Psoriasis

In a study in 627 adults with psoriasis, Remicade led to a greater improvement in symptoms than placebo.