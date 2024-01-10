Fazoli’s Entices Fans in 2024 with All-New Stuffed Shell Entrées

Hearty New Pasta Dishes Plus a Sweet Dessert Arrive at Nation’s Largest Italian QSR Brand

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s , America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc., is bringing fans cheesy comfort as the new year kicks off with three new Stuffed Shells entrées: Four Cheese Stuffed Shells, Garlic Shrimp Stuffed Shells, and Baked Fettucine and Stuffed Shells Duo. The pasta dishes are available at participating locations through April 1, 2024.

The Four Cheese Stuffed Shells consists of three jumbo pasta shells stuffed with four Italian cheeses (parmesan, ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano), topped with Alfredo and roasted garlic marinara, and baked with mozzarella and parmesan panko breadcrumbs. For a seafood kick, guests can order the Garlic Shrimp Stuffed Shells, which includes 12 shrimp simmered in a roasted garlic marinara sauce. Fans can also enjoy the Baked Fettucine and Stuffed Shells Duo combo, which combines fan-favorite, Baked Fettucine and the brand-new Four Cheese Stuffed Shells.

Diving further into its Italian roots, Fazoli’s has whipped up another mouthwatering dessert with long-time partner, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Italian Cream Cake. The cake is crafted with moist vanilla cake and filled with Italian mascarpone mousse with a hint of lemon, then finished with a butter streusel topping and a dusting of powdered sugar.

“At Fazoli’s, our passion is for hearty, value-packed dishes that’ll leave you wanting seconds,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “This new lineup of stuffed cheesy baked pastas is so craveable, it will only be a matter of time before they become fan favorites!”

Founded in 1988, Fazoli’s prides itself in serving quality Italian pastas, salads, pizza, sub sandwiches, and dessert – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information on Fazoli’s, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Smokey Bones, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises and owns approximately 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .