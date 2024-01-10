Small Cell Antenna Market to Reach $10.22 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 18.83% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Small cell antenna market is driven by factors such expansion of 5G networks, the proliferation of IoT devices and applications, and growth in penetration of the internet.

Wilmington, Delaware , Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Small Cell Antenna Market by Port (Below 10, 11 To 20, Above 21), by Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor), by End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Defense, Telecommunication, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the small cell antenna market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $10.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The small cell antenna market is expected to witness notable growth owing to expansion of 5G networks, the proliferation of IoT devices and applications and growth in penetration of the internet. Moreover, edge computing integration is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high initial deployment costs limit the growth of the small cell antenna market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $1.9 Billion Market Size In 2032 $10.2 Billion CAGR 18.83% No. Of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Port, Deployment, End User, And Region Drivers Expansion Of 5G Networks

The Proliferation of IoT Devices and Applications

Growth in Penetration of The Internet Opportunities Edge Computing Integration Restraints High Initial Deployment Costs

The below 10 segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on port, the below 10 segments held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global small cell antenna market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for higher data speeds and low-latency connectivity. However, the 11 to 20 segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.78% from 2023 to 2032.

The Indoor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment, the indoor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global small cell antenna market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

The Telecommunication segment maintains its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the telecommunication segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global small cell antenna market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in emphasis on 5G network deployments. Moreover, the telecommunication segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global small cell antenna industry revenue owing to increase in adoption of smartphones and other connected devices inside the country such as India, China, and Japan which have fueled the growth of the market in this region.

Key Industry Development –

In November 2023, T-Mobile launched an external antenna for 5G Home Internet service of the company. This addition is designed to improve internet speeds for users who experience slow connections due to a weak 5G signal. The antenna can be added to the new T-Mobile modem and is expected to offer faster speeds.

In February 2023, Alpha Wireless announced the expansion of small cells worldwide. It offered an integrated antenna with the Telebelly Smart Telecom Enclosure Platform, made by Bigbelly. The plan was to be a turnkey 5G cell site solution with an integrated antenna, mast, and connectors, including a waste and recycling platform designed to host and conceal network equipment.



Leading Market Players: -

CommScope

Taoglas

Extenet Systems

Alpha Wireless Ltd.

Infinite Electronics International, Inc

ESB Sistemas

Broadradio Communication Technology Co., Ltd

T Mobile USA, Inc.

Amphenol Antenna Solutions

CCI

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global small cell antenna market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the small cell antenna market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing small cell antenna market opportunity

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the small cell antenna market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global small cell antenna market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Small Cell Antenna Market Key Segments:

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Telecommunication

Others

By Ports

Below 10

11 to 20

Above 21

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

