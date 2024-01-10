Dow Jones Launches Factiva Sentiment Signals Powered by Oliver Wyman

Predictive, news-driven solution combines business intelligence from Factiva with cutting-edge AI from Oliver Wyman to enhance corporate risk assessment

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones today announced it has partnered with Oliver Wyman, a leading global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC], to launch Factiva Sentiment Signals, an industry-leading corporate risk solution that deploys news-derived data to predict entity risk events up to three months in advance.



Harnessing state-of-the art AI and natural language processing developed by Oliver Wyman, the unique, predictive solution is able to analyze thousands of global news sources in Factiva to identify indicators of emerging risks such as financial distress, operational disruption as well as liquidity and fraud concerns. These signals surface in news media up to three months before major risk events, serving as a transparent and accurate early-warning system for corporate credit risk.

The resulting sentiment signal enables organizations to monitor, anticipate and mitigate against unprecedented credit events before they disrupt business operations and create adverse financial impact.

“Against a backdrop of economic volatility, corporations and financial institutions need to stay ahead of corporate credit risks that may leave their businesses exposed,” said Traci Mabrey, general manager of Factiva at Dow Jones. “Trusted news and journalism can be a valuable indicator of potential business disruptors—but with hundreds of thousands of articles published every day, extracting meaningful insights from news flow poses a challenge. We’re delighted to partner with Oliver Wyman to deliver a leading-edge, AI-powered solution that can predict credit events before traditional methods to enable smarter, faster decision-making.”

“We’ve created Factiva Sentiment Signals, together with Dow Jones, to help clients keep a track of all companies they work with, every day. We’ve taken the latest advances in Natural Language Processing and combined that with Oliver Wyman’s decades of experience in Credit Risk modeling,” said Ian Shipley, partner at Oliver Wyman. “We have found that Factiva Sentiment Signals allows clients to identify all the relevant themes on companies they are interested in and to introduce an objective quantification of news sentiment in early warning credit scores. It can be used by Credit officers, Investment managers, Treasurers and also people who operate in supply chain management.”

Factiva Sentiment Signals is available as an intuitive, easy-to-use application with ranked daily scoring and data visualizations showcasing patterns, trends and market shifts over time. Interactive charts link to the underlying news articles in Factiva’s unrivaled global collection, providing complete transparency and unique explainability into the relevant themes emerging in the news. Signals are captured from thousands of licensed news sources covering over 300,000 private and public companies.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 7,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on X @OliverWyman.

