Heidelberg Materials North America Announces New Bag Designs for Packaged Cement Products

New bag designs reflect the recent rebranding to Heidelberg Materials and convey the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, long-term growth and the strength and performance of its products.

Irving, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce the redesign of the bags for its packaged cement products to reflect the company’s recent rebranding to Heidelberg Materials.

With the transition to Heidelberg Materials in January of 2023, a new company logo was introduced. The logo features two organically connected elements that represent the "h" in Heidelberg. The stem of the “h” was designed to evoke a construction element, symbolizing the technical strengths of Heidelberg Materials. The curved shoulder of the “h” resembles a leaf and symbolizes the company’s future growth.

The new bag designs for EcoCemPLC, Brixment, Stone-Hold, and Flamingo Custom Color Masonry Cement echo these elements and reflect Heidelberg Materials’ commitment to environmental sustainability, long-term growth and the strength and performance of its products.

“We are excited to begin the transition to our new cement bag designs in the coming months,” said Chris Ward, President & CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “Our transformation to Heidelberg Materials has provided us with a great opportunity to refresh our bag designs and highlight our new brand while also emphasizing the high quality and exceptional performance our customers have come to expect from our products.”

The new Heidelberg Materials cement packaging will be rolled out to dealers across North America over the course of this year. Promotional assets and additional resources for customers/dealers are available online at https://www.heidelbergmaterials.us/products/cement/bag-resources.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

Jeff Sieg Heidelberg Materials North America 9726536011 jeff.sieg@heidelbergmaterials.com